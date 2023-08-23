Last week Shanti Emerson wrote a glowing and insightful analysis of how things are going over here with our production of the daily miracle, I.E. The Union.
It’s disconcerting to read headlines about newspapers across the country closing down. But it is also inspiring to see how this community comes together to support its community newspaper and ensure that we stick around.
Shanti is one of those people whose community connections and general knowledge of the area run deep, and we are grateful to have her on our side, sending us news tips and photos, as well as being a great overall cheerleader for The Union.
A few weeks back, Emerson brought in a group of concerned citizens to offer their suggestions to help ensure that a daily printed newspaper continues to serve western Nevada County.
Aside from their unwavering support, the group also brought to us an idea that could help us with some serious fundraising if implemented — The Union Foundation.
It’s no secret the state of the industry is hurting. During Covid The Union had a tab on our website where folks could send us donations, we also received government assistance through the Paycheck Protection Program. Also, there was the stability of our previous parent company Swift Communications, for us to fall back on.
Now, under Gold Hill Media, our overall production is much more hands-off and done in house than under previous ownership. That means that we are more self sufficient as a newspaper than we have been in decades, but also that we’re doing more, and that the need for support is greater now than during Covid.
Currently, foundations such as the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation, and Nevada County Fairgrounds Foundation, help those organizations by hosting philanthropic events and fundraising opportunities.
While potential funds raised would likely not be able to go towards hiring more bodies, it would be able to support infrastructure and other hardware and gear upgrades and maintenance that are crucial to our overall production.
It’s just an idea right now, but one that has us all thinking. Hey, maybe the foundation can even raise enough to make an offer to purchase the paper outright? Reader and employee-owned newspapers do exist, and the concept may be gaining in popularity in this day and age of news deserts and increasing uncertainty.
One thing is for certain though. This newspaper will continue to exist in some form as it has since 1864. This community is too engaged and vested in having their printed daily paper delivery for it to ever go away completely.
Editorial Board update
During my last State of The Union update published May 20, I announced that we are in the process of putting the Editorial Board back together and asked for folks to send in an email or letter explaining why you would want to be on the board.
Unfortunately, the next week after that column’s publication, my next in command Samantha Sullivan announced that she was leaving The Union in two weeks, forcing me to put those efforts on hold for the moment.
Sullivan was our editor for the Lifestyles or B section of The Union as well as for our Prospector entertainment publication. She was also slated to be directly involved in the editorial board.
While her roles became distributed to the rest of our editorial staff (myself included) my focus then turned to searching for a suitable replacement.
Well, I am happy to announce that we have hired, and Anabella Funk has recently joined us as an Associate Editor to help in all ways that she can. She will be assisting me on the editorial board production and meetings as well, so stay tuned for the editorial board.
The 2017 graduate of Nevada Union High School has lived in Nevada County since she was six years old, aside from the past few years spent at the London School of Journalism in London England.
Aside from her overall enthusiasm and fresh perspective, Funk brings her journalism experience gained overseas as well as years of knowledge and connections within the community.
Trial by fire
I think it’s safe to say that Anabella’s first day on the job last Wednesday wasn’t one she will soon forget.
We were going over some of the daily duties when the call for the Highway Fire came in up off of Highway 20. Immediately you could hear the heightened breathing of the firefighters as they were calling in for resources, which was the indicator for us to suit up in fireproof Nomex gear, helmets, and fire shelters en route to the scene of the fire.
It wasn’t long before we were watching the flames trees torching in front of us and large air tanker after large air tanker drop of red fire retardant, stretching out in the smoke and sky in front of us.
For me, I am always in awe of the technical skill behind those pilots operating these huge jet airplanes in a manner not initially intended. These pilots were dropping down into the canyons below us and popping out right over head after dropping their retardant load at amazing precision. I think it’s safe to say that if Anabella didn’t already have her sights set on journalism as a career (which I’m pretty sure she already did) then day one covering a major wildfire in California’s Sierra Nevada definitely created a lifelong journalist.
Aside from helping us with daily content editing and overall production proofing, Anabella will also be writing articles on various topics and can be reached at afunk@theunion.com.
To watch our live videos of the Highway Fire, visit The Union on Facebook.