Take a moment and imagine if we weren’t here?
The Union has been Western Nevada County’s primary source of news and information for over 150 years, but our organization is not impervious to the challenges facing the publications of community newspapers everywhere.
Being sold twice in the same year after decades of stability surely shook the well oiled machine that we were before the sales.
The reduction of our editorial staff of about a dozen, to less than half that number, has forced us to do things quite differently.
Many of us here have taken on additional roles to ensure that we can continue to publish The Union in print, and delivered to thousands of homes in Western Nevada County five days a week.
And while it is always our goal to produce the best possible product we can, we have had our shortcomings and it is important to recognize those.
Around the turn of the new year, the transfer of ownership entailed the transfer of programs from our previous owners to the systems that our new owners use. This transition into these new systems unfortunately came with a lot of bugs that had to get worked out in the following weeks and months as we moved along affecting our website and our email submissions to letters@theunion.com editor@theunion.com, towntalk@theunion.com and others.
Many attempting to send us their Other Voices and Letters to the Editor submissions were wondering why their submissions weren’t getting printed? Many of these were lost to the ether through a glitch in our new email servers (which are mostly fixed now), or an inability to interface with our new website.
Other submissions from members of the community — some who have been regular contributors to The Union’s Ideas & Opinions page in the past — might have had some of their submissions rejected for reasons beyond my control at the time.
Well for better or for worse, having to recently cut our regional editor position, means that there will be more local control for our Ideas and Opinions page as a result.
So please, the submission box for Ideas and Opinions is wide open and I want to publish everything that I can because I want you, our readers, to be the voices of our community.
Getting the band back together
Speaking of voices of the community — we are currently in the works of reviving The Union’s editorial board and are currently seeking applications/nominations from interested candidates. The roughly 12 member board will be meeting once every two weeks at The Union’s conference room to discuss issues in our community and then collaborate on ways to face them.
Candidates should like to write, as one column will be asked from each editorial board member per month, aside from collaborating on the editorial board’s piece published every two weeks.
If you know of someone that you think might be a good fit, tell them to shoot me an email, or send your suggestions my way.
We’re looking for a good cross section of the community, because this is your newspaper, we are here to serve you as we have for 158 years. While those of us holding the tiller of the ship have changed over the years, those of us still here want to assure you that our commitment is to our community.
So please, continue to send your press releases, news tips, and editorial submissions my way to efunez@theunion.com and copy, letters@theunion.com and news@theunion.com (that way they get through regardless of any email server issues). And if you don’t see it printed or online? Drop us a kind reminder. As I alluded to earlier, there are far less of us here to do the same job expected and there’s literally only so many hours in the day where one can physically and mentally stay productive, so kind reminders are always helpful.
While we may not be The Union of yesteryear that we all will remember, we are still here as a leading producer of daily news in Western Nevada County.
The alternative — ceasing to exist entirely — would leave a void that we all hope will never happen here.