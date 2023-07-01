Supreme Court decisions impact every facet of American life. Unfortunately, those decisions don’t reflect the will of the people.
Mitch McConnell’s right-wing majority Court gutted voting rights, opened the floodgates to unlimited corporate money in our elections, struck down gun safety laws, overturned student debt relief for millions of Americans, and limited the government’s ability to protect our air and water. Since they overturned Roe v. Wade, abortion has been effectively banned (with extremely limited exceptions) in fourteen states. Nearly 1 in 3 Americans have lost access to abortion care.