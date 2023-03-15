Once in a lifetime, the longed-for tidal wave

Of justice can rise up, and hope and history rhyme.

Donn K. Harris was the Executive Director of the Oakland School for the Arts when he was appointed to the California Arts Council in 2013, ultimately serving under two governors. He has been a Nevada County resident since 2019, and currently serves on the Boards of the Nevada County Arts Council, Color Me Human and the Equity and Inclusion Leadership Alliance.