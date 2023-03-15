Once in a lifetime, the longed-for tidal wave
Of justice can rise up, and hope and history rhyme.
-from “The Cure at Troy” by Seamus Haney
When we talk about Art, it becomes a commodity. But Creativity is a human resource, and our investment in it benefits everyone.
-Actor Peter Coyote, second Chair of the California Arts Council
Twenty years ago, I had a fascinating conversation under the rotunda of San Francisco’s City Hall with actor Peter Coyote. We were there to celebrate the appointment of his wife, Stefanie, as the Director of the SF Film Commission. Coyote had been the second Chairperson of the California Arts Council following its 1976 rebirth. He recounted how the Council won over their doubters with innovative programs and a healthy sense of mischief. Coyote had been a Haight-Ashbury pop-up performer, a sly counter-culture disruptor. He was also a master strategist, and he and his equally unlikely fellow appointees developed a creative administrative style that influences arts policy today.
Coyote searched for connecting points to the legislature, where there was opposition to spending public funds on subsidies for artists. The Council’s solution was to employ artists in governmental agencies, giving them a decent living for short hours that enabled them to create artwork on their own time. The 14 inter-departmental agreements the Council obtained placed artists in government offices where their unique viewpoints helped to redesign workflow, created new meeting norms, and shifted paradigms. Council members understood the reluctance of their counterparts and designed programs that addressed the objections. They had become administrative artists, demonstrating creative leadership and building bridges.
Today, the California Creative Corps, a $60 million pilot program passed in 2022, hearkens back to those early Arts Council days and also finds lineage in the 1930s WPA, when artists were put to work to jumpstart the economy during the Depression. That’s the intent now, to accelerate the recovery from COVID by putting artists to work. But it’s more than that – the program’s artists are being asked to address health equity, environmental stewardship, civic engagement and social justice, and are directed to engage communities in need as participants, creators and recipients.
The California Arts Council put out the call for organizations to help manage the roll-out. Following a rigorous selection process, and in recognition of their statewide leadership and commitment to civic engagement, the Nevada County Arts Council was awarded the contract to design and oversee $3.34 million in grants funding to the 19 counties of the Upstate Region.
Artists and culture bearers, those who embody the values and cultural history of their community, have various ways to deliver the messages – as individuals, in small groups, in arts residencies similar to what Peter Coyote described to me in 2003, and as collaborators in multi-county projects that will help shape the future of creative expression and social policy. Artists, cultural leaders and environmental stewards are rising to the challenges of the times, as the WPA rose to battle the Depression and the 1976 Arts Council sought to heal the wounds of the 1960s culture wars. As the projects become visible this summer, they should be understood as part of the continuum that encompasses past, present and future.
I did not know in 2003 that my future was to include the California Arts Council. I served from 2013-2021 and was elected Chairperson from 2015-2018, and saw the Council’s annual budget grow from $1 million to nearly $30 million. Equally significant was the expansion of the definition and role of the artist, and now culture-bearer, in today’s world. There is room, and the need for, everyone’s creative spark. Nearly a hundred Californians have served as Council appointees since 1976 – along with dedicated staff, each had a role in bringing us to the present day.
In 2015, former CAC Director Craig Watson and I went to Sausalito to have lunch with Peter Coyote; thirty-six years after his departure, his insights were wise and relevant. When his term was up as Council Chair in 1979, Coyote made a final appearance before the Senate Finance Committee, a place where opposing ideologies had ignited fierce battles in prior years. On that day, the legislators emerged from chambers for the finance meeting in “hippie headbands” as a tribute to a worthy colleague who fought hard and fair for his cause. We are the beneficiaries of this collaborative and colorful history, and now get to write our own chapter of the California story. The call is out for artists and culture bearers and creatives to join the collective effort. Once in a lifetime, poet Seamus Haney wrote, hope and history rhyme. The stakes couldn’t be higher: creative problem-solving applied to health, the environment, community, and justice. This is our time, and ready or not, the future is coming – it has no choice, and neither do we.