This is partially a response to Thea Hood’s June 10th Other Voices piece.
I read Ms. Hood with interest, although we take opposite sides on almost every issue. I find her logic fascinating. Like Ms. Hood, I move through my day attempting to help my community, and when necessary take a stand on the things I think are important. To disagree and engage in spirited, fair debate is American. It’s stimulating, and often through differences we craft unique solutions to our challenges.
I overlook excess when a passionate individual uses hyperbole and even unwarranted sarcasm in their excitement over an issue, but I’m afraid Ms. Hood crossed the line on June 10. She stated that we were at war, and attributed to her adversaries a hatred of America and a desire to see it destroyed in order to replace it with another form of government.
That was me she was writing about, inaccurately to the point of inspiring this rebuttal. I support some of the ideas that Ms. Hood demonized. I also served in the United States Air Force with distinction, and following that I spent three decades as a public school administrator, supervising many of the teachers Ms. Hood accuses of pushing an anti-American agenda. I must speak up and insist that this kind of false, divisive narrative stop. War should never be invoked nonchalantly and individuals with divergent views should not be accused of an intention to bring down America. In the land of the free, we all speak up, and that inevitably leads to conflicting ideas. This is the foundation of debate, not war.
I’m every bit the patriot Ms. Hood claims to be, and that is not diminished by my support for honest dialogue in America’s classrooms, where reasoned examination of our actions, good and ill, is a recipe for growth and how to best prepare tomorrow’s leaders. To avoid this in-depth analysis is shortsighted and wrong. Here’s an American value most of us were taught: admit when you make a mistake, tell the truth, right the wrong, do better next time. Let’s learn to disagree without all of this drama and rancor. And as a nation let’s look in the mirror and see our reflection clearly, flaws and all. We can handle it. We are people of truth and there is enormous strength in that.
Has America produced a higher quotient of freedom, prosperity, opportunity and hope than the world has ever seen? There’s a very strong case to be made for that. Has it been brutal to some groups, committed some horrific sins that still linger today and require real attention and resources to make right? I’m in that camp too. Can these ideas sit together in some semblance of Truth that we can agree on? That’s the question as we enter this stage of our history.
Last year I wrote an Other Voices piece about this season of freedom, and the possibilities it presents. Between May 14, Armed Forces Day, and July 4, in a 7-week period we have three national holidays (including our newest, Juneteenth), two days of patriotic observance (Armed Forces and Flag Days, the latter observed each June 14), and Pride Month is celebrated each June. The switch from Pride to American flags and back for Flag Day this year was notable for its cooperative spirit. This could be progress, as last year was more contentious. July 4th is the culmination of this extraordinary period. We will have seen the familiar traditions alongside the newly designated days building new traditions.
For now, summer solstice is upon us; graduation season has just ended. The high school valedictorian speeches published in The Union looked to the future with enormous hope and optimism. There was no anti-American sentiment. In one speech a busy valedictorian recounted spending 20 hours a week in the school’s dance studio, a home base where she could ground herself. Arts and sports programs in general were cited by students as essential to their mental health. If we’re listening, we can hear that students value an inclusive environment, want to express their creativity, are loyal to their community and credit each other for their successes. It sounds like their teachers are doing a good job of cultivating American values in our youth.
I hope it is noted that this piece contains no labels, and hopefully no trigger words. I am not claiming allegiance to any group or taking positions on specific issues. We need to transcend the immediate urgencies and embrace the larger values that will carry us forward. We are not at war. We are struggling to find a higher expression that encompasses our differences as well as our commonalities in this noble creation we call America.
Donn K. Harris is the former chair of the California Arts Council and a U.S. Air Force veteran. In Nevada County he serves as the CFO of Color Me Human, and on the boards of the Nevada County Arts Council and the Equity and Inclusion Leadership Alliance.