When I returned from a few days away, I found on my answering machine a call from Kevin Kiley, my congressional representative. It invited me to a town hall meeting. Rather than being an invite, at the end of the message it put my answering machine into the meeting that was going on. Obviously it used up all the space on my answering machine and I could not receive any further messages.
I was 'Kileyed'. I guess that is one way to report a large attendance at a useless event. Be careful and don't get 'Kileyed'.