Here it is again, another sales tax proposal this time for firefighters and vegetation abatement. When the city can’t balance their budget or invest in programs they want, well just do the simple thing: raise our taxes! I say not only NO, but HELL no! Good grief we already have record inflation; sky high fire insurance for our homes; zooming gasoline prices; record mortgage rates; PG&E price gouging and more. How about this instead: Have the city get their act together and collect existing tax rates from other sources? Below are two examples:

Loma Rica Ranch: This development was first proposed in 2010 and sits on 452 acres on Sutton and Idaho Maryland and was to be composed of 235 homes, businesses, park etc. As recently as June of 2021 our Union Newspaper reported that the construction of homes was just MONTHS AWAY. OK, we’re now over two years away and if you drive by the development you’ll see that all roads are in and it looks like the infrastructure is completed and the property is still waiting for building but it’s not happening! Why? There are reports that the developer had too much “red tape” and was looking to sell the whole thing and other rumors as well. The fact is WE DON’T know but for whatever reason the development is not moving forward and the city is NOT getting the property or sales taxes that should be coming into their coffers. So listen you movers and shakers at city how about getting your act together and do two things: #1, report to us, your underling citizens WHAT is going on then #2. Fix the problem. What a concept!

Dennis McKenzie, Grass Valley