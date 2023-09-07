Here it is again, another sales tax proposal this time for firefighters and vegetation abatement. When the city can’t balance their budget or invest in programs they want, well just do the simple thing: raise our taxes! I say not only NO, but HELL no! Good grief we already have record inflation; sky high fire insurance for our homes; zooming gasoline prices; record mortgage rates; PG&E price gouging and more. How about this instead: Have the city get their act together and collect existing tax rates from other sources? Below are two examples:
Loma Rica Ranch: This development was first proposed in 2010 and sits on 452 acres on Sutton and Idaho Maryland and was to be composed of 235 homes, businesses, park etc. As recently as June of 2021 our Union Newspaper reported that the construction of homes was just MONTHS AWAY. OK, we’re now over two years away and if you drive by the development you’ll see that all roads are in and it looks like the infrastructure is completed and the property is still waiting for building but it’s not happening! Why? There are reports that the developer had too much “red tape” and was looking to sell the whole thing and other rumors as well. The fact is WE DON’T know but for whatever reason the development is not moving forward and the city is NOT getting the property or sales taxes that should be coming into their coffers. So listen you movers and shakers at city how about getting your act together and do two things: #1, report to us, your underling citizens WHAT is going on then #2. Fix the problem. What a concept!
Mill Street: Have you been to Mill Street lately? It’s beautiful. It looks just like something out of Europe and therein lies the problem: “THIS AIN’T EUROPE!” All parking was taken off the street and no additional parking was added. People have to walk a long ways to do any business. We have more seniors per capita then just about anywhere else in the state; people with wheelchairs; walkers; or canes have access problems. Moms with baby strollers and carriages have to do endurance runs. If you want to buy anything over 10 pounds, how do you get it to your car? Oh right, the city allows for drive-in pick ups during certain days and hours meaning anyone from out of town that wants to immediately buy anything heavy i.e. large antiques or cooking appliances is just out of luck. A recent report is that business is down over 20% since this innovation took place. Yeah, well that means some merchants are losing well over 20% of income and are close to shutting down. You don’t believe it…ask them! Many days you find the streets mostly deserted. Who wants to sit out on the street on hot days; cold days; rainy days; snow days? Who the heck came up with this idea of Paris in Grass Valley? Well again it’s our movers and shakers in government and not a single one of them owns a business on Mill St. and therein lies a major part of the problem. Mill St. should be a shining example of our gold country heritage with all kinds of trappings decorating our street and promoting our heritage. Making Mill St. one way and allowing diagonal parking on one side of the street would have worked. Gee, other cities have done just that, i.e. Yuba City. So here again the city has figured out a way to lose sales tax because business sales are down then come to us to make up for the shortfall! So, the next time you’re in Tess’s Kitchen and pick up a set of dishes or go to Vintage Antiques and buy a sideboard or any other business with some heavy merchandise let our leaders know how it worked out! It might wake them up from their lattes while dreaming about bringing a replica of the Eiffel Tower to our downtown. In the meantime vote NO on the ½ cent tax increase.
Dennis McKenzie, Grass Valley