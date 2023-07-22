No? But unfortunately, world-wide we are likely to see more heat, floods, and extreme weather. While we are outraged at the record profits that fossil fuel companies are earning, oddly, we still keep using their products when we could employ conservation efforts. We could reduce our vehicle speed and use a lot less fuel. Stop idling our car for more than 30 seconds. Take only one airplane ride a year or take a train. Avoid single use plastic (it’s made from fossil fuel). Buy local food that hasn’t been transported for thousands of miles. In fact, buy less of everything. Every gizmo requires packaging and transport and because we want it so fast, extra fuel is required to rush it to us.
We are not blameless, and without consumer life style reform, it will be hard to reduce the human carbon footprint. Some experts claim that if we resumed the lifestyle of the 1960’s, we could live within our carbon budget. Life was okay then—slower--we made our own clothes, preserved the food from our vegetable gardens, used paper bags, and repaired broken items. We even had time to watch TV in the evening. Conservation is not deprivation—but it does require taking the time to be informed, learn new skills, forgo some of today’s modern “conveniences” and just be creative human beings.