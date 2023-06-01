Biden’s open door come one, come all policy
In response to Mr. Howells miss on Mrs. Rebanes miss on five million illegals entering our country last December telling her to change it to a hit; in reality she does not need to change it. If Biden did not have an open door, come one come all policy then there would not be so many trying to come to the U.S. On the news it says our health system and shelters are overwhelmed. Motels and schools are now being used to shelter migrants. So far it has cost taxpayers millions and by next year over a billion dollars. Smugglers are always dropping kids down the wall that is up to 14 feet high and one young girl lost her life trying to cross the Rio Grande. That hardly deserves a hit. Biden is clueless as to what to do at the border. Mayors and governors are both begging for help and it is easy to see why. Parents are holding signs at school saying stop the illegals and our children first and many are saying they feel schools are not safe with migrants staying in school gyms. It would be easier if they come a little at a time.