It happened again. I was hit by a vehicle while I was riding my bicycle on a local, public road (unfortunately, not my first vehicle bumper rodeo).
I was down, hard, flipped over the hood of the vehicle that struck me from behind before I knew what was happening. All I could do was to hold my legs and yell for help.
I would like to give many thanks to the many first responders who came to my aid as I lay on the shoulder of the road, still spinning from the collision.
The first response was from the neighbors who heard me hollering in pain and anger.
Their actions quickly calmed me down, and I was then able to calm my anger. (Pain was not leaving.) By the time the EMTs, Fire Department and law enforcement arrived, I was well aware where I was at, who was around me and who had run into the back tire of my bicycle.
The transition from friendly neighborhood support to professional medical support was seamless. There was a type of calm, clockwork in action that not only attended to my multiple areas of pain and concern, but also kept a dialogue of facts that really makes your mind spin, even if your head and helmet was not just crashed into a windshield.
From the scene of the accident to the emergency room, I had a bit if time to reflect on how lucky I was at this moment. Too many times this type of accident leads to the cyclist being much worse off.
Once I was in the emergency room, the clock seemed to speed up. More focus on specific injuries became the theme. Once again, I was inspected, scanned, diagnosed and treated by some very kind and methodical medical professionals from the nurses to the lab technicians and the attending doctors.
They were juggling multiple cases in the ER, and were able to attend to all in the house, while keeping their moods light and their duties at the forefront.
Again, I was able to reflect on how lucky I was to go through this accident, and have all the good people who attended to my injuries during my time of need. What would have happened if this was a hit and run? Those happen all the time.
I was released, luckily, better off than I and many others had first thought. Got a bunch of recovery to go, but… I am lucky.
Thank you to my neighbors, the local EMTs, Fire Department, law enforcement and the medical staff of the Sierra Memorial Hospital.