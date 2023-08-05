In his ‘Other Voices’ article (7-28-23), Rick, who believes climate change can forever be managed as it has in the past, by moving populations or building shelters, opposes my position expressed in ‘Gretta’s Bony Finger’. I suggested there that two critical problems make today different from any time in earth’s history. Sudden population increase (eight-fold since 1700) and expanding fossil fuel production - 4000 times the fossil fuels burned in 1776, CO2 rising from 317 ppm 1958 to 450 in 2040 (projected)- has left the earth with no space to relocate and accelerating heat. Already climate refuges threaten borders.
In his piece de Knoop writes ‘David Heinen says we have too many people’ and then he launches an absurd solution where ‘killing everybody over 30’ is proposed – a solution of which the absurdity, I thought, would be obvious.