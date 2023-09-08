Chrisman in his ‘Moral High Ground’ series dismisses compassion-based Government programs because compassion and fairness are not supported by objective philosophical logic. Chrisman uses this lack of rationality as a rational reason for not supporting compassionate, or ‘fairness’ programs, with his taxes.

My simple point is this: Compassion and selfishness are not objective moral positions supported by rational thinking – any moral position can be rationalized. Such moral postures are subjective in the absolute – Atilla the Hun and Ghandi saw compassion differently.