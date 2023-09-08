Chrisman in his ‘Moral High Ground’ series dismisses compassion-based Government programs because compassion and fairness are not supported by objective philosophical logic. Chrisman uses this lack of rationality as a rational reason for not supporting compassionate, or ‘fairness’ programs, with his taxes.
My simple point is this: Compassion and selfishness are not objective moral positions supported by rational thinking – any moral position can be rationalized. Such moral postures are subjective in the absolute – Atilla the Hun and Ghandi saw compassion differently.
Chrisman sees compulsory tax support for charity as theft, because there is no objective logic supporting compassion as a virtue. And, I agree. Of course, there isn’t.
Compassion (or its lack) is a subjective personal value, and as our American collective combines their subjective personal values in a democratic vote, we end up with a modest food stamp program. No logic, just a majority of subjective values that lean towards compassion.
Chrisman dismisses my polemic as being emotional. He is wrong. Government policies are based on personal subjectivity supporting personal values as expressed through the democratic collective. Any emotion involved in this personal subjective process is irrelevant.