Rick de Knoop, (Other Voices 7-7-23), who apparently does not believe that imminent and drastic global warming is caused by human activity, gives us a treatise on the earth’s natural history, and while agreeing that the present trend is towards warming of the climate, all can be explained by natural dynamics, such as the shifting of tectonic plates, variation in the earth’s orbit, ice ages, mega droughts, and so on.

He resents Greta Thunberg’s accusing ‘bony finger’, pointing at the rest of us for not taking emergent action.

David Heinen, North San Juan