Rick de Knoop, (Other Voices 7-7-23), who apparently does not believe that imminent and drastic global warming is caused by human activity, gives us a treatise on the earth’s natural history, and while agreeing that the present trend is towards warming of the climate, all can be explained by natural dynamics, such as the shifting of tectonic plates, variation in the earth’s orbit, ice ages, mega droughts, and so on.
He resents Greta Thunberg’s accusing ‘bony finger’, pointing at the rest of us for not taking emergent action.
What he overlooks in his exposition are two recent seminal events that have changed everything.
The first event is the population explosion that occurred in the last century. It took hundreds of thousands of years for the world population to grow to 1 billion – then in just another 200 years or so. in 2011, the global population reached 7 billion. It stands at almost 7.9 billion in 2021, and it is expected to grow to around 8.5 billion in 2030, 9.7 billion in 2050, and 10.9 billion in 2100. (The United Nations World Population Day report 7-23)
The second event was the industrial revolution, when fossil fuels replaced wood fires for heat, mechanized transportation became ubiquitous, and a global frenzy by extraction industries to harvest oil, the new gold, emerged. Ever since the invention in the 1700’s of the first coal-fired steam engines, our burning of fossil fuels has increased dramatically. Across the globe each year we now burn over 4000 times the amount of fossils fuels burnt during 1776. The level of CO2 in the atmosphere has risen from around 317 ppm in 1958 (when Charles David Keeling began making his historical measurements at Mauna Loa) to 400 ppm today. It is projected to reach 450 ppm by the year 2040.
To some, crossing the threshold of 400 ppm is a signal that we are now firmly seated in the “Anthropocene,” a human epoch where people are having major and lasting impacts on the planet. Because of the long lifetime of CO2, to others it means we are marching inexorably towards a “point of no return,” into territory that is unknown.
(NASA Climate Change website).
So here is where we who believe in the urgency of global warming differ from people who hold that climate change is normal, it will always ebb and flow, and human populations will always adapt. In this belief, shared by de Knoop and others, urgent remedies are unwarranted.
But this belief is false, for the reasons presented above. In the past, cultures threatened with climate disaster had the option of leaving their homeland for greener, or wetter, or warmer pastures. For example, the Anasazi Indians who created a massive civilization in the four corners area of our South West around 400 AD thrived for a thousand years until, within one generation, their water source disappeared, and they abandoned their homeland, dispersing throughout the West and Mexico, becoming the ancestors of our modern indigenous peoples. Similar population migrations have occurred throughout human history.
But today things are different. Consider the Colorado river, lifeblood of several states and hundreds of mega cities, providing water for 40 million households and 5.5 million acres of farm land. The river is in a decade’s old drought, and despite relief from a single wet year, is under continued threat of drought caused by a warming climate. Water allocations already have been severely reduced or totally curtailed, future projections are dire, creating the possibility of a habitat emergency like that experienced by the Anasazi.
However, the possibility of South Western city dwellers successfully relocating in a world of 8 billion souls is dramatically more daunting than what faced the Anasazi in the thirteenth century.
Drought is only one of many habitat events that may require migration of populations – sea level rise is already happening, threatening the viability of many shoreline communities. This scenario will be repeated planet wide, should the present climate trend continue unabated.
Therein lies the urgency dismissed by de Knoop and others. Relocating a people such as the Anasazi in the year 1200, when the population was a fraction of today’s numbers, was doable. Today it is unthinkable.
The destruction of large regions of human habitat is a disaster that can only prevented. It cannot be cured by population relocation, the historical solution to habitat loss.
This is why Greta Thunberg points her accusatory finger at the rest of us.
David Heinen, North San Juan