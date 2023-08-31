In his two-part treatise Chrisman asserts that he is ‘only going to support projects I believe in’ and presents, in part one, a few centuries worth of philosophers that don’t support the moral basis for compassion. In the second of his two-part essay, he takes on the idea of fairness. He equates the forcible distribution of wealth, in the name of ‘fairness’ by the government, through taxation, with major crimes against people – theft, assault, extortion, murder, etc.

He says “I submit that redistribution of wealth is immoral …regardless of purpose.” And “why should the person whose only crime is earning more than anyone else be penalized?”