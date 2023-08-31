In his two-part treatise Chrisman asserts that he is ‘only going to support projects I believe in’ and presents, in part one, a few centuries worth of philosophers that don’t support the moral basis for compassion. In the second of his two-part essay, he takes on the idea of fairness. He equates the forcible distribution of wealth, in the name of ‘fairness’ by the government, through taxation, with major crimes against people – theft, assault, extortion, murder, etc.
He says “I submit that redistribution of wealth is immoral …regardless of purpose.” And “why should the person whose only crime is earning more than anyone else be penalized?”
Apparently, Chrisman resents having to pay tax to support food stamps, or a social safety net.
Mr. Chrisman misses the whole point here, and by that, I mean, the obligation of living in a representational democracy, under the rule of law. The values of compassion and fairness, on the one hand, and support of a ‘winner take all, survival of the fittest ‘ethos, are personal. While I appreciate the philosophic history presented by Mr. Chrisman, I submit that personal values do not obtain validity by philosophical logic. Some of us strive to live in a world informed by compassion and fairness, others may prefer an ‘all spoils to the winner’ society (I do not assume that Mr. Chrisman belongs to the latter group). Compassion is only a personal value, as is the idea of fairness, and so is the idea that the trophies of success belong solely to those who have succeeded. I believe that there is no logical reason that compassion is an absolute virtue and selfishness a vice – rather, the distinction is based on what kind of world in which one choses to live. And in a democracy, that choice emerges from decisions made by the aggregated choices of the Collective.
We live in a world that for all its myriad faults represents a high point of the Eighteenth-Century Enlightenment, a constitutional democracy with laws generated and enforced by the will of the population, and leaders selected through a democratic process. No one of us gets to choose what ‘projects’ they will support, even if they do not believe in the project’s virtue. One must go along with the whole program, or leave, and give up their citizenship.
And many of my peers, in 1965, did leave America, to avoid the Vietnam war, a stupid political gambit that one of its instigators, Robert Macnamera after it was over, said, ‘It was all a mistake.”
I didn’t want to pay taxes for the stupid Neo Com war in Iraq, and we know how that turned out. Or the war in Afganastan, where we were to bring Christian Democracy to the desert.
I don’t like paying taxes for the abuses of the military Industrial complex, where consolidation of vendors has resulted in no bid contracts (for efficiency) and a 20-dollar pump can invoke a 200-dollar invoice to the DOD.
But I nevertheless paid taxes that I could hardly afford, and will continue.
Why? Because I believe in the benefits of a stable democracy, with a stable rule of law, and a stable administrative state that gets my social security delivered on time, and a system of tax supported fire heroes that have saved out house, and I believe in disaster relief, even for those who can’t afford insurance. I believe in a social safety net, and wish ours were more like North Europe. But this is a bridge too far for some of my fellow citizens, and so be it.
But even as I don’t have a choice about supporting stupid wars, others have no real choice about supporting the odd welfare costs through taxation, if they want to be a part of our crazy, flawed, beautiful American dream. If citizens don’t like the shape of the dream, they need to get political, and change it.
Regardless, one is either in or one is out.