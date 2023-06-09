Diane Feinstein, a Democrat, has been a senator from California since 1992: 31 years. By comparison Biden, the oldest president elected in American history, has been one for 36 years. At present, Senior Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) has served the most, 41 years in the Senate; second, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) 37 years; and Feinstein is third longest-serving. She will not run again; she’s on record as stating this will be her last term. The reasons are evident: health, age and politics.

On June 22 she’ll turn 90. Feinstein was suffering health problems that forced her into the hospital. And her case of shingles incapacitated voting duties much to the detriment of Democrats on certain key issues. She missed over 70 votes. She was recuperating at her San Francisco home. Now bound to a wheelchair, she’s unable to walk. Her staff doesn’t want her photographed, maybe because she looks frail, sickly and decrepit as news photos show. News leaked out a few months ago by staffers that she had trouble remembering things happening in committee and on the Senate floor. It didn’t seem like such a problem at the time since her staff routinely covers for her inadequacies during duties. So, no one really thought anything of cognitive decline. But she clearly was not highly functional. To compensate her staff is now burdened with increased responsibility by micromanaging. They’re serving her. But legislative staffers are not legislators. It poses a problem for California’s qualitative representation on Capitol Hill.

David Briceno, Grass Valley