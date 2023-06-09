Diane Feinstein, a Democrat, has been a senator from California since 1992: 31 years. By comparison Biden, the oldest president elected in American history, has been one for 36 years. At present, Senior Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) has served the most, 41 years in the Senate; second, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) 37 years; and Feinstein is third longest-serving. She will not run again; she’s on record as stating this will be her last term. The reasons are evident: health, age and politics.
On June 22 she’ll turn 90. Feinstein was suffering health problems that forced her into the hospital. And her case of shingles incapacitated voting duties much to the detriment of Democrats on certain key issues. She missed over 70 votes. She was recuperating at her San Francisco home. Now bound to a wheelchair, she’s unable to walk. Her staff doesn’t want her photographed, maybe because she looks frail, sickly and decrepit as news photos show. News leaked out a few months ago by staffers that she had trouble remembering things happening in committee and on the Senate floor. It didn’t seem like such a problem at the time since her staff routinely covers for her inadequacies during duties. So, no one really thought anything of cognitive decline. But she clearly was not highly functional. To compensate her staff is now burdened with increased responsibility by micromanaging. They’re serving her. But legislative staffers are not legislators. It poses a problem for California’s qualitative representation on Capitol Hill.
Her senatorial seat is up for election on January 3, 2025. The question is will she make it? How effectively can she be? Whatever the answer, pundits have already begun speculating on her soon-to-be successor.
Since each state is constitutionally allowed only two elected U.S. senators per state the Feinstein seat is crucial to the health of the state’s interests. Her condition has been compounded further by the thin divide of the Senate’s political makeup with 50 Republicans, 47 Democrats, and 3 Independents. Democrats control the Senate, however. (Independents caucus with the Democrats.) And Vice-President Harris’s Democrat vote currently serves as the Senate’s tie-breaker when needed. So, ties are a risk the Republicans can do without. Ties spell defeat. So when she was out it meant a potential political liability to Senate Democrats on legislation involving narrow voting margins.
For Democrats she’s inadvertently become a weak link in the chain: a liability. Her absence aids the Republicans, which explains why they blocked attempts to replace her since her successor would also be a Democrat. In fact, NPR reported that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., asked to move a resolution replacing her, at her request, until she could return...The top Republican on her Judiciary panel, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R- S.C.) objected and blocked the measure,most senior senators claiming more liberal justices weren’t needed. In other words, she would’ve voted them all in. It’s significant because she’s been the decisive vote on the Senate Judiciary Committee since 2020.
Passing away while still a senator is not uncommon. Historically, 301 senators have died while serving in office. However, out of a list of the top 20 longest-serving senators only 5 have died while in office. Very few with seniority, as elderly Feinstein possesses, ever resigned due to health problems. While most didn’t seek reelection, only two out of 25 most senior senators resigned due to health. Feinsten definitely possesses drive. She’s optimistically looking forward to retirement. Yet, will she want to continue? Will she make it? If not, she’ll likely become No. 302. She’s not well.
What happens if Feinstein dies while serving? If a vacancy occurs due to a senator’s death, resignation, or expulsion, the Seventeenth Amendment allows state legislatures to empower the governor to appoint a replacement to complete the term or to hold office until a special election can take place. But would California want to hold a special election? It’s doubtful. Gov. Newsom will appoint a favorite. So, California still will retain two Democrat senators.
Diane Feinstein’s final chapter in her long government career is ending, but Democrat woes aren’t. They’ve become trapped. They’re damned if they get rid of her now and damned if they keep her. Presently, two-thirds of the state’s registered voters feel she’s unfit to be in office, according to a UC Berkeley poll. Only 27 percent think she should serve out her term while 42 percent believe she should resign. Should she stay or should she go? The answer might be forthcoming sooner than one thinks.
David Briceno, Grass Valley