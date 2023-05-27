It’s easy to take most holidays for granted. For many people Memorial Day means looking forward to a well-deserved, relaxing 3-day weekend off from work. Many will be hitting the roads. And for others the occasion means traditional parades, BBQs and alcohol consumption. But let’s pause before Monday when government offices close in celebration to reflect a little on what the holiday actually signifies. It’s a time to remember how fortunate the nation truly is, among other things.

Perhaps John 15:13 put it best concerning sacrifice. But Memorial Day is a time for remembrance of all the fallen soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice with their lives. It’s also a time to acknowledge the purpose by which so many died in wars. The holiday had a solemn beginning. And after the Civil War ended it’s been acknowledged annually.

David Briceno, Grass Valley