It’s easy to take most holidays for granted. For many people Memorial Day means looking forward to a well-deserved, relaxing 3-day weekend off from work. Many will be hitting the roads. And for others the occasion means traditional parades, BBQs and alcohol consumption. But let’s pause before Monday when government offices close in celebration to reflect a little on what the holiday actually signifies. It’s a time to remember how fortunate the nation truly is, among other things.
Perhaps John 15:13 put it best concerning sacrifice. But Memorial Day is a time for remembrance of all the fallen soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice with their lives. It’s also a time to acknowledge the purpose by which so many died in wars. The holiday had a solemn beginning. And after the Civil War ended it’s been acknowledged annually.
It started when a Union commander, Major General John Alexander Logan, issued General Order No. 11 on May 30, 1868 for setting aside a day “for the purpose of strewing flowers, or otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country...” The holiday was subsequently known for many years as Decoration Day due to the practice of people decorating gravesites with flowers, laying wreaths, and also planting of small flags near or on soldiers’ graves in remembrance. The holiday was designated only on a state-by-state basis, the first state being New York in 1873. (The name “Memorial Day” actually dates back to 1882, but the older name “Decoration Day” didn’t completely disappear until after World War II. In fact, it wasn’t until 1967 that federal law finally declared “Memorial Day” as its official title on a national basis.)
Honor in America’s military has neither died nor been replaced. Over 1.1 military service members have died in combat since the early start of the republic to protect others. They may be unknown, but not forgotten. They are appreciated, but hopefully many more won’t need to die to keep the nation safe, secure and free. And military personnel matter.
If we truly cared about our troops, we should never have to ask them to lay down their lives in vain. Maybe blame politics. But even though inextricable international complexities may compound, dedication through the ultimate sacrifice to others should be respectfully remembered on occasion of their account — especially, for the good cause of democratic freedoms. Humanity deserves no less.
At Gettysburg, Abraham Lincoln stated that it was “altogether fitting and proper” that Americans honor those who gave their lives so that this nation might live. For President Lincoln honoring fallen heroes means to “take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion.” The responsibility to take on problems of the world is sometimes a thankless job. America honors those who shouldered that responsibility courageously and who also lost their lives afterwards as a result of injuries sustained during warfare.
For the sake of those worldwide left constrained underneath a heartless bosom of repression and forced to reside without democratic liberty, America’s public sentiment should expressly always remain standing on behalf of those who support the best of the past, the good of today, and for the benefit of generations to come. America needs to protect against those who would adopt the strategies and thinking of its enemies seeking to avert hard-fought-for freedoms. Without a sense of brotherhood how can America hope to survive?
No. The notion of honor in America’s military hasn’t vanished. But it is under heavy siege today by those who see only a piece of the overall geopolitical risks. Memorial Day is a time to stand on the side of Americans who don’t want America to descend into perfidy, but also to forge ahead despite America’s many differences. To make an impact on the world stage with freedom for those who would uphold the best of tomorrows entails a community of men and women standing firm together.
Patriotism isn’t a requirement for the holiday, but, as they say, it’s nice to be remembered sometimes, especially during this holiday weekend.
Allow your inner well-earned freedom to ring this Memorial Day: It’s already been dearly paid for. I’m grateful. You should hopefully be, too. Let’s especially recall the sagacious words of St. John on this Memorial Day holiday weekend.
(Note that it’s customary on Memorial Day to fly the flag at half-staff until noon, and then raise it to the top of the staff until sunset.)
I’m a veteran, served honorably in USAF Intelligence between Carter/Reagan administrations.
David Briceno, Grass Valley