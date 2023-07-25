PEN America, a writing advocacy organization, reported that during the 2021-22 school year 138 school districts in 32 states banned more than 2,500 different books (2,532). It’s almost a five times increase from the previous school year. That’s an unheard of all-time high. Five years ago “only” 483 were banned. 1,477 titles were banned in the first half of 2022-23 school year alone with more in store for 2023-24. Book bans are rising rapidly. What’s going on?

Across the country powerful conservative political interests are banning books preventing people from reading “questionable” content. The most rise in book censorship is coming from predominantly red states. The liberal view in school textbooks is being expurgated due to the reaction of conservatives to woke as currently espoused. Woke carries a negative stigma among many Republicans. Woke content is presently under attack.

David Briceno, Grass Valley