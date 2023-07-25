PEN America, a writing advocacy organization, reported that during the 2021-22 school year 138 school districts in 32 states banned more than 2,500 different books (2,532). It’s almost a five times increase from the previous school year. That’s an unheard of all-time high. Five years ago “only” 483 were banned. 1,477 titles were banned in the first half of 2022-23 school year alone with more in store for 2023-24. Book bans are rising rapidly. What’s going on?
Across the country powerful conservative political interests are banning books preventing people from reading “questionable” content. The most rise in book censorship is coming from predominantly red states. The liberal view in school textbooks is being expurgated due to the reaction of conservatives to woke as currently espoused. Woke carries a negative stigma among many Republicans. Woke content is presently under attack.
Many conservative communities abhor their young being exposed to controversial print content that deal mainly with sexual identity, gender and race/racism themes. In fact, the No. 1 banned book in schools recently was the autobiographical timeline “Gender Queer: A Memoir.” But questionable titles getting censored is nothing new in America.
Many attempts were made to ban, for example, J.D. Salinger’s innocuous “The Catcher in the Rye,” John Steinbeck’s well-respected “Grapes of Wrath,” and several of Ernest Hemingway’s novels, among others from school libraries in the 1960s. The times define the titles banned on regional grounds of what constitutionally constitutes obscenity today.
Censorship exacerbates. In a democracy freedom results in political slippery slopes. In other words, those who do the censoring do the controlling. An open society suffers. The mass book burnings by fanatical Nazis in the 1930s because of being “un-German,” as an example, attests to the ease by which a totalitarian regime gains absolutism. Propaganda becomes easier spread when censorship arises unabated. Ideas that go against the grain of the status quo become labeled dangerous. It explains why authoritarian governments go after works of intellectuals and denigrate them first before taking over. Uniformity in thought must be maintained at all cost for the sake of the Fatherland. Anything counter-wise can then be legitimately labeled subversive. Dissidents are dangerous to the Republic with their subversive ideas. They become censored first. They must be eliminated. Thus, fascism thrives through sustained censorship of the media. Liberty of the mind then ceases to exist.
For an open democracy to remain free demands expression be free. The dissemination of information must be judiciously unimpeded. To withhold books from public access in a free society does a disservice to citizens in pluralistic democracies as well as heterogeneous ones. Troublemakers who corrupt the young like Socrates once was accused of doing must drink the fated hemlock. On paper America may have freedom of speech, but in reality it doesn’t. Laws prove that.
Democracy functions best with the free flow of ideas in books however heinous those ideas may appear to some. Freedom deserves no less. One can’t have an actual democracy where differing unpopular ideas are censored. The fruits of democracy grow best when rooted in the ability to express oneself without fear of punishment. And remaining supine in the onslaught of widespread censorship can make it worse. Inaction to censorship can lead a society down the path of no-return political repression. Ideas must be free to have free government and vice versa.
The growing movement to censor books is antithetical, counterproductive and destructive to a democratic republic. Without free-flowing ideas democracy can only choke to death.
Democracy is fragile. Democracies are easier supplanted by fascism than by any other form of government. Censorship is their preferred tool for oppression. Subversive titles don’t get extricated in conservative school districts easily. To the censors belong the spoils. Censoring delegates power to the censor(s) who decides for everyone what’s to read.
While most Americans can agree some materials are so offensive, worthless and odious to deserve censorship, overzealous censors are now in the process of shutting out books that would be considered harmless, inoffensive and that contain considerable artistic value. Can the current climate of political polarization be to blame?
So, support students’ right to learn. Stop book bans. Unconstitutional book censorship is an affront to democratic ideals.
David Briceno, Grass Valley