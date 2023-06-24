It seems like everyday there’s yet another mass shooting that occurs in this country. It’s getting so that people are becoming inured to it, if not already. Many are fed up and want something done about the daily horrible atrocities that make news.

Western Nevada County has been extremely fortunate. Currently setting a record pace, there have been over 265 mass killings this year thus far with 647 occurring last year throughout America. Here in western Nevada County any multitudinous murder shooting sprees? Zero. California, however, leads the nation in mass shootings. And like most states, California doesn’t ban assault weapons. Bans deter widespread murders. Not all, of course. But they help.

David Briceno lives in Grass Valley