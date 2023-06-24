It seems like everyday there’s yet another mass shooting that occurs in this country. It’s getting so that people are becoming inured to it, if not already. Many are fed up and want something done about the daily horrible atrocities that make news.
Western Nevada County has been extremely fortunate. Currently setting a record pace, there have been over 265 mass killings this year thus far with 647 occurring last year throughout America. Here in western Nevada County any multitudinous murder shooting sprees? Zero. California, however, leads the nation in mass shootings. And like most states, California doesn’t ban assault weapons. Bans deter widespread murders. Not all, of course. But they help.
In fact, when an assault weapons ban was in place from 1994 to 2004 there were far less mass killings: “only” 12 massacres. And during that decade-long ban a total of 89 innocent victims died. Because the federal ban was not renewed by Congress and allowed to expire, during the subsequent decade from 2004 to 2014, on the other hand, “over 300 people were shot and killed in 34 mass shootings, representing a 183% increase in massacres and a 239% increase in fatalities,” according to Brady, a gun control organization. In contrast, there was a 37% decline in gun massacres and a 70% decline in assault weapons traced to crime during the period when assault weapons were banned in America. More people die without bans and more victims are shot that survive. The fact is the banning of assault weapons saves lives, prevents senseless tragedy, and keeps communities much safer.
A total national ban seems too drastic of a choice to many. Of course, there should be exceptions made to a new law governing assault weapons. Prohibiting assault weapons won’t stop murders for the reason that criminals don’t obey the law when something desperately suits some uncontrollable overriding importance. How can this problem be solved? Gun control? Handguns are used more often than both rifles and shotguns combined in mass shootings, according to statistics. So, ban all handguns. But total gun control isn’t feasible.
First of all, the problem will still persist since criminals will continue to own guns illegally even though they’re legally banned. Second, the people hardest hit by imposing stricter gun control measures won’t be those people operating with criminal intent since guns will still be able to be obtained illegally. And third, banning all firearms leaves people without owning them totally defenseless against criminals possessing illegal weapons. So, de-escalating mass murder is a conundrum in solving fully. The truth of the matter is if someone really truly wants to shoot someone, they will if they can unless they’re stopped. Herein lies the problem: Utter desperation has no law.
A total ban on all AK- and AR-type weapons, among others can help reduce the number of victims in shootings since a semiautomatic rifle, for example, is designed to kill as many people as possible in the shortest amount of time, which is why the military utilizes assault weapons that so effectively rapid-fire during wartime.
One-fifth of states already has bans on assault weapons set in place, including Washington, D.C., but a new federal law prohibiting them should cover all states. It must include every state for the reason being that having unencumbered access to assault weapons in nearby states that legally allow them proves ineffectual in halting their proliferation. Now, a non-restrictive state can legally supply the future mass murderer with “contraband” arms.
Initially introduced in January in the Senate, the “Assault Weapons Ban of 2023” (S.25/H.R. 698) seeks to end senseless bloodshed. It would disallow the sale, transfer, manufacture, and importation of new military-style assault weapons and large-capacity ammunition magazines. By regulating assault weapons the bill would also ensure that the right to keep and bear arms is not an “unlimited” one. In effect, it significantly chips away at the Second Amendment (the right to bear arms) much to the chagrin of the pro-gun lobby. They want it to die or be severely watered down. There are gun-type exemptions that might appeal to the NRA. However, a similar proposal was successfully blocked in the House. It failed.
Governor Newsom wants to tighten restrictions on gun ownership. His proposal announced on June 8 would amend the Constitution to raise the minimum age to 21 with “reasonable” waiting periods to buy a gun, universal background checks, among other requirements. A constitutional convention must meet to create a 28th Amendment to do so. It’s unlikely to succeed.
David Briceno lives in Grass Valley