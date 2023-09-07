The ongoing shift towards electric vehicles (EVs) and the federal regulations in place to promote their adoption raise important questions about the feasibility of achieving an all-electric automotive landscape by 2035 or even 2050. While the environmental benefits of EVs may be positive, recent regulatory decisions and their potential impact on mining operations warrant careful consideration.
EVs may offer a promising solution to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions and combat climate change. However, it’s vital to acknowledge that the production of these vehicles relies heavily on minerals like lithium, cobalt, and rare earth elements, predominantly sourced through mining. Some legitimate projections estimate that mining will have to increase to 40 times what it is today. Think about our own community’s objection to mining. This dynamic obtains world wide except in countries that don’t care about the ravaging effects of mining. Google cobalt mining and then click on images; on the first screen you will see children with sticks processing cobalt. Is this the way we want to obtain our minerals?
Also, recent regulatory decisions may make obtaining enough minerals impossible. President Biden’s executive orders have recently placed one million acres in Arizona off limits to development of any kind. While this primarily prevents mining for uranium it’s illustrative of our government’s objection to mining. Keep in mind that just the permitting process for mining can take ten years on average. While the focus on expediting EV adoption is may make sense, the governmental approach lacks a comprehensive strategy for obtaining the raw materials. This gap could inadvertently encourage unchecked mining, leading to environmental disruptions, water contamination, and deforestation throughout the world.
Furthermore, our government, while promoting EVs, may inadvertently impede mining operations. Certain restrictions on mining practices could hinder access to essential minerals required for EV production. This intricate interplay between advancing EV technology and constraining mining activities underscores the complexity of achieving the 2050 goal.
In light of these considerations, a recalibration of federal regulations is warranted. The current timeline is absurd. Beyond promoting EV adoption, regulations should encompass provisions for responsible mining practices, sustainable resource management, and a feasible timeline that aligns with the 2050 target. Achieving this balance between environmental goals and the necessary resources is crucial to ensure a successful transition to an all-EV landscape.
As we continue to advocate for sustainable transportation, we must also recognize the intricate relationship between EVs and the minerals that power them. A scattered approach that does not address both sides of the equation will pave the way for a chaotic, not a greener automotive future.
Dave Ackerman, Grass Valley