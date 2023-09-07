The ongoing shift towards electric vehicles (EVs) and the federal regulations in place to promote their adoption raise important questions about the feasibility of achieving an all-electric automotive landscape by 2035 or even 2050. While the environmental benefits of EVs may be positive, recent regulatory decisions and their potential impact on mining operations warrant careful consideration.

EVs may offer a promising solution to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions and combat climate change. However, it’s vital to acknowledge that the production of these vehicles relies heavily on minerals like lithium, cobalt, and rare earth elements, predominantly sourced through mining. Some legitimate projections estimate that mining will have to increase to 40 times what it is today. Think about our own community’s objection to mining. This dynamic obtains world wide except in countries that don’t care about the ravaging effects of mining. Google cobalt mining and then click on images; on the first screen you will see children with sticks processing cobalt. Is this the way we want to obtain our minerals?

Dave Ackerman, Grass Valley