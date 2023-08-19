I stand corrected from what I said in print two weeks ago about Nevada County lacking a homeshare service. There is a homeshare service that has been trying to serve Nevada County for the past two years – but with very limited manpower, and a too-large service area.
The service has received little public notice here – partly because its name fails to associate it with Nevada County, and partly because it has received little media attention. The service attempts to match hosts who have spare rooms with rental guests. Both hosts and guests save money by splitting costs.
It’s a nonprofit operating under the name of HomeShare American River (HSAR), and it’s attempting to serve parts of nine counties. In addition to the western portion of Nevada County, HSAR includes areas in Placer, El Dorado, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Yuba, Sutter, Solano and Yolo counties.
A map of the HSAR service area stretches from Nevada City and Yuba City in the north to Lodi in the south, and from Placerville in the east to Davis in the west.
Justin Ellerby, Executive Director and co-founder, explained “We’re working to make matches in homes – whether owned or rented – located within an hour’s drive of Roseville.” Ellerby noted the area has a population of approximately 2.4 million people.
The service has been operating with an original three-year federal Agency on Aging grant of $90,000 per fiscal year. The grant continues through June 2024.
The service also has received additional special grants that raised the total to $440,000. The latest of those special grants is providing for Ellerby to hire a full-time Housemate Matchmaker to work out of Roseville.
He reported he operated for the past two years with only three volunteers. He hopes to recruit more. He reported the work is highly intensive and time-consuming.
“We have a waitlist of 15 hosts urgently requesting our services, including at least four in Nevada County. We have 385 active guest applications that we are trying to match with each new host that comes along.”
In the first two years, Ellerby reported a total of 57 in-home host interviews, including 7 in Nevada County, and 77 guest interviews, including 3 in Nevada County. The screenings involve several background checks.
“And we use the ‘mother rule’ in selecting guests,” he said. He explained that involves answering the question “Would you want this person living with your mom?”
He reported the service has completed 25 total matches, with 17 of them continuing. He noted a few matches were temporary as a result of separations from spouses, ending with reconciliations and the guests returning to their marriage homes.
Ellerby wrote that the demand for the homeshare services is “overwhelming,” and that people keep telling him the service “is SOOO needed.”
In spending a couple of hours chatting with Ellerby, I learned the service was spawned out of Ellerby’s involvement with Placer People of Faith Together, an interfaith organization. And he cited his more than 15 years of work in non-profit housing cooperatives – in positions as board member, president, and academic researcher.
His commitment to homeshare services also has resulted in his election as president of the National Shared Housing Resource Center, which has 48 member organizations that meet quarterly.
Although Ellerby now lives in Sacramento, he came to Penn Valley with his parents when he was 10 years old; and he has lived in Alta Sierra, too. He is a 2000 Nevada Union graduate, but he remarked the school now has only about half as many students as when he graduated.
We agreed that the situation signals a certain decline in vitality for this area because most young parents with school-age children can’t afford to live here. And it’s especially difficult for young single workers unless they live with relatives or friends.
“The particular clients we have served in Nevada County were very difficult and expensive to serve,” he said. “But I insisted on taking them on because I know the need is so bad, and wanted to start building a presence.”
I told him I have mixed emotions about the huge territory he is attempting to serve. He already is overwhelmed and will be more so in the future as more folks become aware of the service. It will require either a huge staff or, perhaps instead, a splitting of the territory into two or more smaller geographical service areas.
Just as I indicated two weeks ago, it’s a badly needed service. I suspect there is enough need here for Nevada County to have its own geographical service. And I agree with Ellerby’s point that the matches require intensive screening and thought.
Darrell Berkheimer, who lives in Grass Valley, is a frequent contributor to The Union. He has nine books available through Amazon and at SPD. His two Essays books include nearly 120 columns published by The Union, plus a variety of travel and photo essays. Contact him at mtmrnut@ yahoo.com