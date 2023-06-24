A friend and talented writer, Ken Harris, who died a month ago today, told me during one of our writers’ group meetings that I write with outrage.
That surprised me a bit as I considered my writing somewhat subdued in comparison with some of the other local writers who appear in The Union, including friends Tom Durkin and Pete Sabey.
But yes, the outrage is there – especially when I cite needed political reforms. And Ken’s remark was fitting, when comparing my writing with his gentle and gifted humor.
So this month, after a 17-day RV trip to Montana, my disgust is directed at RV parks, plus my declining physical abilities, prompting me to seek creature comforts often ignored during 58 years of RV travel. Sandwiched between those issues was the dismay over the lack of ice cream parlors along our trip’s route.
The trip began with the thought that we might sell our little Casita trailer. And it ended with a definite yes as we posted it for sale on Craigslist.
The RV industry has changed considerably during the past six decades – to the point where I now believe the costs exceed the expense of motel-hotel travel. That’s my conclusion after adding the price increases at RV parks, higher gas consumption, RV maintenance and additional insurance.
Only national forests, state and national parks offer a travel bargain with the nature and scenery provided – but almost always minus electricity, water and sewer connections.
RV parks today cater to big rigs, which consume larger amounts of electricity and water for all the electric appliances, gadgets and full-size showers – appropriate reasons for raising fees.
Meanwhile, older RV parks have allowed restrooms and showers to deteriorate. In addition, they’ve been installing quarter coin machines at the showers, charging campers as much as a dollar for 5 to 10 minutes of hot water.
That ignites my outrage.
Our trailer has a dinky toilet-shower module, with barely enough room to stand. I tell folks I would need to sit on the toilet to use the hand-held shower head.
Yet we must pay the same price for a full hookups campsite as folks in the big rigs, who use many times more electricity and hot water. I consider that discrimination.
Not only does the higher consumption by big rigs force higher campsite prices, but we must pay for a shower to boot. The outrage mounts when showers and restrooms are not properly maintained, and lack sufficient hooks and shelves for clothes and grooming items.
Also, I was advised our local camping club is scheduled to visit an RV park this summer that doesn’t even have showers – the reason why we didn’t attend one park outing last year.
Admittedly, I was not as particular when I was younger – when campsites with full hookups would cost $20 to $30 for the night. Now they’re double to triple that amount.
Ice cream withdrawal
Some of our trip disappointment began the second day out. At lunchtime, we enjoy stopping for a milkshake. But we did not see one ice cream parlor along our route through the entire Idaho tourist area of Shoshone, Bellevue, Hailey and Ketchum-Sun Valley – on our way to Stanley in the Sawtooth Mountains.
So that evening, I checked the internet with my laptop and noticed an ice cream parlor right along our route through Salmon, ID – and with a parking lot nearby.
I walked up to the door at 11:45 a.m. Saturday – only to learn the place doesn’t open until 1 p.m. Again, our ice cream fix had to wait.
Then on a long drive Sunday with our friend from Darby, Montana, through the southern Bitterroot Mountains we came upon a sign for homemade ice cream – pointing to 2 miles up a dirt road where a wilderness camp is located. We found two of the five flavors quite tasty.
We were again suffering withdrawal on our return trip through Idaho 11 days later, when I stopped at Rexburg to buy gas and asked if we could get ice cream anywhere nearby. It was another surprise to learn the service station had a do-it-yourself milkshake machine.
I had never heard of such a thing, but the shakes we had were good – just a tad shy of the quality at Dairy Queen or our nearby Burger King.
Our trip was a success, however, because of the time we spent with several good friends, and the soakings at Bozeman Hot Springs. We might have enjoyed the hot springs even more had it not been for the thunder, lightning and rainfalls that prompted periodic closures of the outdoor pools.