From a story out of London by Business Insider I read how an agency helps low-income earners find appropriate housing with homeowners living alone. And Nevada County needs a similar service.

That story prompted me to check whether any homeshare services are offered in California. That’s how I learned at least 20 of our state’s counties offer a similar service – but not Nevada County. And the homeshare programs receive financial support from the Department of Housing.

