From a story out of London by Business Insider I read how an agency helps low-income earners find appropriate housing with homeowners living alone. And Nevada County needs a similar service.
That story prompted me to check whether any homeshare services are offered in California. That’s how I learned at least 20 of our state’s counties offer a similar service – but not Nevada County. And the homeshare programs receive financial support from the Department of Housing.
The service in one California county explained the Home Sharing Program helps match “providers” with a spare room or rooms with “seekers” who are looking for an affordable place to live. And seekers often are willing to provide household chores for reduced rent.
The London story reported a detailed example of how the Share and Care Homeshare agency there provides win-win situations for homeowners and low-income workers. It tells how a 28-year-old woman was paired with an 83-year-old needing household assistance.
The younger woman was seeking affordable housing when she noticed a homeshare advertisement. “It was super cheap, and the picture of the room was very nice,” she said.
For a little less than $200 monthly rent, she agreed to provide 15 hours per week assisting the householder with tasks such as cooking warm meals and gardening, or simply being available to chat.
The 83-year-old, a former prison psychologist who lives with Parkinson’s disease, also receives additional support from caregivers who check on her daily. But her young tenant has become “family” as they share interests in psychology and speaking French.
“We have great fun together,” she said. “She introduced me to television programs I would never have seen on my own.”
She explained “My daughter heard of Homeshare, and she thought it would be useful to have someone else in the house. I was intrigued by the idea of having someone to come and live with me because being in the house on your own is quite difficult.”
It appears to me that a similar service is sorely needed in Nevada County – for numerous reasons.
Number one, this county is a retirement area with a high percentage of older residents. The latest census statistics show that one out of every four county residents is 60 or older. And nationwide, we’ve learned that one out of every five householders lives alone. I suspect it could be higher than that here.
We also know that the younger workers who fill service jobs in Nevada County cannot afford to live here unless they partner with others in similar situations – sometimes three and four in one rental. And some must drive 20 to 30 miles daily from cheaper housing to get to their jobs here.
A local homeshare service also could help alleviate the homeless situation because 80% of California’s homeless are adults without children, and more than half of them are younger than 50.
The annual count revealed the county has several hundred homeless citizens, but it is suspected that dozens more were missed in the count because of their shifting campsites in wooded areas and transient existence.
Also, I suspect many folks are not aware that some of the homeless who spend their nights at Utah’s Place Hospitality House have daily jobs, but their wages are too low for them to afford the high housing costs here.
Of course a local program would require older folks to realize the benefits they could receive and sign into the program.
With both Mary and me turning 82 during the next several weeks, I can easily foresee that either one of us would be in need of a homeshare service in the coming months or years. And we’re well aware of friends, both here and elsewhere, who might desire or need the service in the future.
The story out of London concluded with the thought that “one room could change a life.” But I see it as offering a change for two lives by providing the possibility of longer and better experiences for both.
Darrell Berkheimer, who lives in Grass Valley, is a frequent contributor to The Union. He has nine books available through Amazon and at SPD. His two Essays books include nearly 120 columns published by The Union, plus a variety of travel and photo essays. Contact him at mtmrnut@yahoo.com.