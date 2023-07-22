A new commentary published this week by The Atlantic states the root cause of homelessness is the shortage of places to live!
In the words of Gomer Pyle, USMC: “Surprise; surprise; surprise!”
Although it’s not quite that simple, there should be no doubt the housing shortage is – by far – the number one reason why so many folks are homeless.
The article by Jerusalem Demas begins by observing that “Thirty percent of the American homeless population and 50 percent of its unsheltered population live in California – more than 170,000 people total.”
And it notes that few of them are folks who moved to California. They mostly have been here all along – plus a small percentage who returned to their California roots and family here.
But this homeless story is not a new one. It’s an old story connected to every product ever made for sale. It’s the story of supply and demand – one that allows property sellers and rental owners to raise prices above what many folks can afford at today’s wages.
I believe today’s situation began with the boomer generation – those who left crowded city row homes and small farm houses filled with big families. They were making nice wages – the result of union membership and GI Bill educations. So they wanted larger homes in suburbia, or on county acreage, and they were earning the money to pay for them.
But during the four decades since 1970, worker production increased nearly 150 percent while purchasing power rose only about 15 percent. So today it’s considerably more difficult for many wage-earners to buy the 1500 to 2000-plus square-foot homes they desire.
And at the same time developers and contractors don’t want to build smaller homes because they can’t make enough profit on them.
Readers probably have noticed the numbers of yesteryears’ starter homes have declined while the demand for them has soared. That demand also has forced members of the Gen X and millennial generations to occupy rental properties for longer periods while construction of affordable rentals also lagged behind demand.
Rental prices are considerably above what most owners need to maintain their units; but the demand is there, so owners raise rents to increase their profits. As a result, we’ve seen the numbers of rental corporations increase substantially because of the big profits they’re reaping.
Now some rental owners are not only asking for two months in advance, but even a three-months advance deposit.
How can we expect homeless people to find suitable dwellings when they are faced with such situations?
And those high rent situations merely cause more homelessness when lower-income workers lose their job, have their hours reduced, or are forced to cut hours and leave jobs by unexpected physical or health limitations.
Of course, it’s true there is a higher percentage of mental health and addiction problems among homeless folks. But studies show those issues can result from frustrations and depression caused by the high costs of limited housing.
So I’ve been asked: What is the solution?
I respond by observing the solution cannot be realized until we understand the need – as indicated by these statistics:
Nearly 28% of U.S. households are occupied by only one person.
Another 53% are households with only two people.
That means less than 20% of our U.S. households have children in them.
So we have little need for dwellings in excess of 1,200 sq. ft., which could accommodate nearly 90% of our nation’s population – since the majority of today’s family households have no more than two children.
Various home designers have shown that 800 sq. ft. can accommodate a two bedroom, two bath dwelling while 1,000 can easily provide for a three bedroom, two bath home.
Designers also have shown that the smartest uses of city property are apartment complexes and duplexes or semi-detached homes. I grew up in a semi-detached and owned two.
So local and state governments must provide incentives to encourage construction of smaller homes on smaller acreage, and enact revised codes to accommodate the latest, lower-cost construction materials, including various pre-fab and 3D printed homes.
Nevada County has taken some appropriate steps to provide for affordable housing, the latest of which is the offer of discounted master plans for accessory dwelling units. But much more is needed to coax construction of smaller homes, including financing assistance.
Perhaps the county and cities should revisit a 30-acre plan by local retired teacher Ken Merdinger, which was the subject my column published by The Union on Aug. 1, 2020. It proposed more than 200 small homes in clusters, with a central park, playground and gardening areas for its residents.
That’s the type of concept that’s needed.