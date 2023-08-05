Hello, I am involved in several social movements and community groups and I wanted to highlight this upcoming event on Aug 6th.
With an uptick in anti-LGBT rhetoric and violence against LGBT ppl, I am so proud of our community to put on events such as the upcoming event at the Miner's foundry where our youth and family feel included and seen and celebrated.
Having said that, I also want to name that Nevada County has its own issues. From the homophobia and racism that was reported by NPR to a recent recourse group that I helped organize where we heard from LGBT identified residents around the verbal, emotional, and physical violence that many of them encounter here in our county.
Thank you so much for all your reporting and keeping local journalist alive in our town(s).