Remember “The Music Man,” that venerable musical about Professor Harold Hill, a shifty salesman who persuades an uninterested town to buy his instruments? His most famous line was, “You gotta know the territory.”
Professor Hill knew the territory. Rise Grass Valley doesn’t have a clue. From the beginning of its misadventure here, RGV has assumed that Nevada County residents are hapless rubes starving for its promised largess.
Our Planning Department works mainly with people-sized projects like building permits and lot line adjustments. It’s not often faced with a major industrial proposal like reopening the Idaho-Maryland mine. The proposal’s Final Environmental Impact Report comprises over ten thousand pages, so this was no lightweight issue. When the Board of Supervisors ordered a report on the proposal’s economic impact, it declined to request any exploration of RGV’s finances or history. A background check would have shown, though, that its CEO’s previous venture had ended in bankruptcy and criminal charges for environmental and safety violations.
RGV has tried, however lamely, to convince us yahoos that it’s one of us. Until recently it was simply “Rise Gold.” Adding “GV” makes it appear local, but in fact it’s not even American, being actually based in Canada. Its office on Crown Point Circle is continually locked and dormant. It advertised that it would donate a new, state-of-the-art engine to the Ophir Hill Fire Department--a wonderful neighborly gift till you learn that was actually a County requirement.
Ignorant of the territory, RGV assumes we credulous Cousin Jacks will dance down Mill Street if the mine reopens. In a letter to The Union following the May 11 Planning Commission vote, Rise Gold Director Lawrence W. Lepard stated that “...in an independent poll it was found that 59% of County residents supported re-opening the mine.” Come on. That “pollster” was J. Wallin Opinion and Research. On its website, its CEO doesn’t even hold himself out as a pollster, but a marketer. If we wanted to show that 59% of Nevada County citizens are Flat Earthers, we’d do well to hire him.
Mr. Lepard claimed, “This mine was as clean as they come and we took every precaution to deliver an EIR which showed almost zero environmental impact.” Did he read the same document we did? We came away horrified. A million-plus gallons of minewater into Wolf Creek every day? 3,600 tons of known poisons and carcinogens added to our already polluted air over the next eighty years? The EIR actually lists dozens of intolerable impacts harmful not only to our environment, but to our community and personal health. If we add to that number the significant harms the EIR neglected to address, the document’s reliability drops to zero, which is why the Planning Commissioners voted unanimously to reject it.
Mr. Lepard asked, “If the Planning Commission does not work for the people of the County, who do they work for?” His question proves beyond doubt that he doesn’t know the territory. Nevada County has a half-century history of vigorously opposing industrial mining in residential areas. And whether about mines or any issue, we speak to our representatives and they to us...just as RGV did. That’s not illegal or even inadvisable. It’s democracy.
Commissioners aren’t in office to lubricate use permits for every speculator who knocks, but to protect the interests of the County and its residents. Following due process, our representatives concluded that the proposal is inconsistent with Nevada County’s General Plan, and that its considerable detriments outweigh its paltry benefits. We trust that our County supervisors will agree.
Lastly, speaking of RGV’s dismissive view of us, what was its team thinking when they arrived at the May hearing in Cadillac limos?
Submitted by the Concerned Citizens Roundtable: Yasha Aginsky, Rob Agrimonti, Charlie Brock, Jeff Gold, Jeff Kane, Randall Newsome, Kathy Ogburn, Tim Ogburn and Rondal Snodgrass