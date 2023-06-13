Remember “The Music Man,” that venerable musical about Professor Harold Hill, a shifty salesman who persuades an uninterested town to buy his instruments? His most famous line was, “You gotta know the territory.”

Professor Hill knew the territory. Rise Grass Valley doesn’t have a clue. From the beginning of its misadventure here, RGV has assumed that Nevada County residents are hapless rubes starving for its promised largess.

Submitted by the Concerned Citizens Roundtable: Yasha Aginsky, Rob Agrimonti, Charlie Brock, Jeff Gold, Jeff Kane, Randall Newsome, Kathy Ogburn, Tim Ogburn and Rondal Snodgrass