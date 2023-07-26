“Don’t tell Gramma
You can’t tell Gramma
Because her heart can’t take it
And she might not make it” (Dance Group “Unity” performing on Britains Got Talent)
Recently, a diverse group of talented kids, “Unity”, came together through dance and song to present personal stories of what it feels like to be different in the world. The perception they shared was that lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (or questioning) kids could not be themselves, not even sharing the personal truth of who they were with their own family.
It makes this Gramma’s heart break. Because my father died not knowing that one of his own pallbearer grandsons was gay. What my father knew, very deeply, was Church doctrine. He was laid to rest after receiving the sacrament of Extreme Unction and the celebration of a Latin High Mass. It was complete with the sprinkling of holy water by a priest and the assistance of alter boys swinging incense like pendulums marking time while his spirit made the final journey of his life. But with all the accumulation of graces he received from the sacraments in his life, my Dad left this earth never knowing his grandson was gay. He was never afforded the fullness of grace that would have come from opening his heart and giving that healing blessing of acceptance from grandfather to grandson.
10 years later, when my mother called me on the phone one day, I mentioned that my son was getting married. I had been helping her with the spelling of words in her crossword puzzle.
“Who is he marrying?’” she asked.
“Jim” I said.
“Who”? she asked again.
“Jim”, I said and spelled it like a crossword answer,..... “J-i-m.”
It was as if I were holding my infant son as close as I did when he was born and entrusting her to take him. I held my breath, but my heart beat calmly with my son’s truth.
What is happening in parts of our country today is the unhealthy division that comes when truth is withheld. It is the taking of sides between what is labelled as Woke and Whitewashed.
Adolescence is difficult enough without your own family accepting you for who you truly are. When the discrimination comes from dark corners of state governments, in the form of book banning, cherry-picking curriculum, and legislating transgender health care, it becomes an overwhelming assault on our kids most personal freedoms. These students are the victims of opportunistic Republican leaders who would spar with crucifixes against woke culture to gain the support of radical Christians. They are not searching for souls to save. They are searching for innocents on whom to displace their own fears and win elections..
In Florida, a Great Inquisition has begun. Jiminy Cricket! If a Christian parent complains that you showed a Disney movie to your class with a gay character, you must answer to the School Board.
It’s not a crime to allow people to be who they really are....its a freedom. But in their frenzy to ban books, forbid the utterance of the word “gay”, and chastise teachers who parents fear do not display sufficient moral character to sit in a classroom, there is a blatant distraction from and protection for the head of their political party who desires to regain the chair in the Oval Office on a stack of criminal indictments. The fair--headed False God claims the Deep State is weaponizing the DOJ to interfere in the next presidential election...... after causing the greatest violent insurrection in an attempt at election interference ever known in the history of this country.
So, teach middle School students that some slaves developed specialized trades from which they benefitted later in life. Never mind the human trafficking and forced labor camps called plantations on which these slaves lived. Because if you are able to gaslight the party with the acceptable idea of a Christian Southern economy that was built on the backs of unpaid labor, maybe you can fool them into believing that greed, violence, and national division over cultural differences never hurt a country.
An integral part of Christianity is the ability to feel guilt and find forgiveness. There is nothing Christian in being unable to examine your own conscience while judging others. There is nothing Christian in taking pleasure in isolating students and driving away teachers because you fear the difference that God created in them. There is nothing Christian in worshipping a divisive and destructive false God.
July 22 was my mother’s 101st heavenly birthday. My son, her grandson, texted me a photo of us all at her 90th birthday party.
“Hugs, Mom. Thinking of you and Granny today.” he wrote.
And I remembered the day she took that baby from me, her arms reaching out in a kind of joyful benediction for the new life. And the day in the photo when she turned 90 and danced with each of her grandsons who stood in a long row. He held her close so she would not be afraid of falling.
We told Gramma and she didn’t fall. Her heart was full of truth and she held on to her gay grandson.