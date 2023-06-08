I was particularly pleased to see the lengthy “Forward Looking Statement” appending the paper’s 6/6/23 front page article. Clearly the story was written and submitted by Rise Gold, and this ending statement (required by the Canadian Stock Market) makes clear the fact that every publication put forth by Rise should indeed be taken with a very large grain of salt! It states “there can be no assurance that ‘such expectations’ will prove correct”.

This article implied that Planning Commissioners had made up their minds prior to the hearing, and in so doing trampled on Rise’s “constitutional rights”.