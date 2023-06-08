I was particularly pleased to see the lengthy “Forward Looking Statement” appending the paper’s 6/6/23 front page article. Clearly the story was written and submitted by Rise Gold, and this ending statement (required by the Canadian Stock Market) makes clear the fact that every publication put forth by Rise should indeed be taken with a very large grain of salt! It states “there can be no assurance that ‘such expectations’ will prove correct”.
This article implied that Planning Commissioners had made up their minds prior to the hearing, and in so doing trampled on Rise’s “constitutional rights”.
Nothing could be further from the truth! Each and every commissioner began their public comments by disclosing that they had met with constituents including THE APPLICANT prior to the hearing. Undoubtedly they had also spent countless hours educating themselves studying Draft and Final EIRs. Any expectation on Rise’s part that the a commissioner would be derelict in their duty by forming opinions throughout that process, is patently absurd. For two days commissioners listened carefully to public testimony pro and con, from a wide spectrum of the public - well informed experts to deeply concerned citizens.
Their unanimous rejection of the FEIR and Use Permit were based on thorough preparation and represent a job well done! There is absolutely no reason whatsoever that the citizenry (including Rise Gold) should expect our Supervisors do do any less in their efforts to prepare themselves to make a well informed decision on this vitally important issue. I commend the Union newspaper for your continued and thorough coverage of this story!
Charles Brock, Nevada City