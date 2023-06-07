In Response to the Rise Gold Lead Article of June 6, 2023
Of the many misleading claims in the front-page June 6, 2023, Union article, I am writing to correct the baseless attack on one Planning Commissioner as having “knowingly presented false and inaccurate evidence and testimony into the deliberations.” This claim refers to the Commission’s having cited text from an April 4, 2022, letter from the Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District, which addressed concerns about the potential threat of asbestos to public health. The Commissioner correctly cited the letter’s content but did not have the letter’s correct date as he had received the forwarded text on May 8. There was no deliberate falsification in his use of this letter, which was excerpted from the DEIR. This letter was later superseded by another letter dated April 28, 2022, from the same agency, which decided that the asbestos risk, while potential, could not be assessed due to having “no approved method for calculating risk from rock samples…” In addition, no forgery was committed. The name of the overseeing agency official at the time was included at the letter’s end. That official has since retired from the NSAQMD. There is desperation in Rise Gold’s lame attempt to slander an individual who takes his public service obligation seriously. Nothing could be more opposite the truth than to characterize this Commissioner as falsifying information. If anything, his thorough search for truth was evident, even earth shaking.