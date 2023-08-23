Dear Humans...
We have been watching you and living among you for centuries. Blending in, hiding-in-plain sight. Trying to teach you our ways of living in peace and harmony with the Natural World.
Some of you have tried and worked hard to protect and honor your world. But not enough. It is our failure that we could not change your thinking. Too many of you with wealth and power have blocked efforts to live with and respect our Natural World.But now, after so long, we are getting weary and losing patience with your lack of understanding and compassion. Not just for your kind, but for all species in your world. In our world, we have learned to embrace differences and respect all forms of life.
Your disregard for your world troubles us. To cause the decline of some, and even the extinction of species, is beyond our comprehension. We will leave you, sadly, and accept that you do not care enough to appreciate what you have.
The worldwide environment is close to failure by your own doing. It may be too late your save your world. Our sorrow is not for humankind. Our sorrow is for the innocent beings of your world, victims of your greed and selfishness. If we had the ability we would save every other species on Earth, and let your species go extinct.
Human-kind might have had so much potential. Instead, Human-kind is a failure.
Dear Humans, wake up in time to save yourselves and your Natural World.
Carol Hyndman, Grass Valley
