Re: Observations from the center stripe: Transparency Edition 6/20
Apparently, George Boardman doesn’t realize that he countered his own argument in describing his opposition to SB 274 and the issue of expelling/suspending disruptive students.
He shares the story of a student’s decidedly awful behavior directed at his teacher-daughter. The student was suspended, yet upon returning to school, he was unrepentant and behavior had not improved. So, what did the suspension accomplish? Not much apparently.
In my experience of teaching 4-8th grade for almost two decades, suspension gets the class a small, but welcome, respite from the angry kid, but in the end nothing changes. The angry kid has lost learning time, the teacher is still responsible for that child’s academic progress, and communication between school and family is further breached as suspensions often have economic consequences for families. Yes, sometimes there has to be a temporary time out between a teacher and student, but that is not how suspensions generally are used. There is a whole menu of strategies that can be implemented in place of suspension. Students are chronically angry at school for a host of reasons. The band-aid of suspending a kid addresses none of the complexity of the problem – most of which, by the way, individual teachers cannot solve.
Supporting SB 274 may, in fact, be one small piece of the puzzle of how to motivate communities to actually acknowledge and address the underlying broader issues that are at play.
Carol Galic
