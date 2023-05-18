I just read that the city has decided to build a parking garage downtown Grass Valley on Mills Street. The location that they have selected is a long way from downtown.
The Baby Boomers are still the largest population group, but now they are all seniors, some with mobility problems like myself. I have stopped shopping downtown because of the parking issues. I think that it was a big mistake to block off Mills at Main Street and then expect everyone to walk even further.
I used to like being able to park downtown in front of the store or restaurant that I frequented. But now I have to walk too far to make it worth while.
All of the cities that I know of that have changed their downtown area into a walk only outdoor shopping mall have killed all of their downtown businesses.
Downtown Sacramento near the State Capital for example tried this, now years later the area is populated by homeless people laying around on the sidewalks, probably previous shop owners no doubt. I've seen this destruction of their downtown area in other cities too like Downtown Ventura was ruined.
Santa Barbara did something that made sense. They left their old downtown area as it was and built parking garages in the back of the stores, so that they wouldn't loose their quaint downtown look. There is still plenty of pedestrians on the sidewalks and the original stores didn't go out of business. Santa Barbara still has their 4th of July parade downtown as usual and they don't have the additional problems with trash disposal.
What are you doing to my city?
Carol Ann Rouse, Grass Valley