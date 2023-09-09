This article for Other Voices addresses the legal basis for the Rise Gold petition to allow mining due to a corporation’s claimed vested rights to the property in question. Pardon me for the detail here, but the reader will have to do a bit of research to see the extent of the mess that could be created by such a petition.

The idea that a corporation can move into a small town and claim the right to use property for mining purposes is not new. Many states in our country have examples of mining activity that disrupt the environment of a locality for corporate financial gain. Close to home, Riverside County, CA is now embroiled with a similar petition to allow mining in an area surrounded by residential properties. Here is a link to that story: