This article for Other Voices addresses the legal basis for the Rise Gold petition to allow mining due to a corporation’s claimed vested rights to the property in question. Pardon me for the detail here, but the reader will have to do a bit of research to see the extent of the mess that could be created by such a petition.
The idea that a corporation can move into a small town and claim the right to use property for mining purposes is not new. Many states in our country have examples of mining activity that disrupt the environment of a locality for corporate financial gain. Close to home, Riverside County, CA is now embroiled with a similar petition to allow mining in an area surrounded by residential properties. Here is a link to that story:
(Go to The Union e-edition to see the link that can be pasted in your browser).
As mentioned in the article, The Federal Surface Mining and Reclamation Act of 1975 is primary law that provides guidelines for determining vested rights. It also regulates adverse environmental impacts before and after mining operations, even 80 years hence.
The real problem is not the nebulous topic of vested rights, but one of a potential legal battle and financial cost to support the County BOS decision. In the case of Rise Gold vs Nevada County, does our county have the financial and legal backing that Rise Gold has with their legal team of back east attorneys?
At best, the new legal ploy by Rise gold would be thrown out. Yet, the current court cases for other mining claims in our country currently on court calendars make it clear: If there is enough money on the table, a good corporate legal team will find a way to bypass local ordinances and zoning.
At worst, the Rise Gold attorneys could pressure our county into an extended legal battle, draining our finances. Do we really have the legal team in place to deal with such a threat? A failure here could have a very negative impact on our lifestyle and financial health of the county. For our future, it would seem better go with our current culture of high tech and clean industry.
What if we chose to go with Rise Gold? Enough has been said elsewhere about damages to wells, destruction of water sources such as Wolf Creek, extra truck traffic and so on.
Do we really want Rise Gold? It may be too late. The way of the future these days is certainly not driven by the will of the people, rather by an ever increasing presence of large corporations, new laws, and government in general.
We are in real danger with the threat of the new actions by Rise Gold. We should have told them NO in the beginning, before they decided mount an attack on our BOS.
We can also learn from another type of mining movement in our country. Crypto mining, companies with high tech, huge computer installations that extract data for bitcoin, are now present in most states, after China told us they would not allow them. The companies move into a town, buy land, use huge amounts of power that produces much noise, then promise employment and local tax revenue. If the town refuses to follow, they apply legal pressure. Check out the history of these companies on google, many of which have gone bankrupt. When they choose a location, they become a drain on power infrastructure, local resources and the environment.
Did I hear anyone say, “That sounds like Rise Gold!”. Cross your fingers and hope we’re not too late to take preventative action.
Bruce Rayner, Nevada city, is an engineering consultant now active in matters of PGE power delivery.