Cuniberti enjoyed the time-honored tradition of taking a whack at the Fed’s handling of the economy in his recent article printed 7/18/23. In that article, “The Feds have it wrong again” he blames an early July market downturn on fears of yet another Fed interest rate hike.

If the Fed is responsible for this month’s stock market performance, then a strong counter argument can actually be made. Consider the recent performance of two of the indices: In the thirteen days between July 6 and July 19 of this year, the Nasdaq rose 5.80% and the Dow rose 3.36%. To put that in context, those rates are equivalent to annual increases of 162.8% and 94.4%, respectively. I’d take some of that action!