Cuniberti enjoyed the time-honored tradition of taking a whack at the Fed’s handling of the economy in his recent article printed 7/18/23. In that article, “The Feds have it wrong again” he blames an early July market downturn on fears of yet another Fed interest rate hike.
If the Fed is responsible for this month’s stock market performance, then a strong counter argument can actually be made. Consider the recent performance of two of the indices: In the thirteen days between July 6 and July 19 of this year, the Nasdaq rose 5.80% and the Dow rose 3.36%. To put that in context, those rates are equivalent to annual increases of 162.8% and 94.4%, respectively. I’d take some of that action!
Cuniberti’s claim that “…the FED is so often wrong…” doesn’t seem appropriate when applied to market performance in the 17 months since they began raising rates. During that time the Nasdaq has risen 11.79% and the Dow has risen 6.43% (as of 7/19/23). Those are equivalent to annual increases of 8.3% and 4.5%, respectively. That seems a solid performance.
I’m no economist, but I know how to calculate percentages, and those percentages tell a much different story than Cuniberti’s recent article. When you take into consideration that inflation has dropped to 3%, hiring is up, unemployment is at record lows, the markets have shown solid increases and recession has been kept at bay, it seems the Fed has so far managed walking the economic tightrope quite well.
Brian Harter, Nevada City