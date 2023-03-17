In Hits & Misses, March 9, Joann Rebane bemoans the loss of free speech for Dilbert Creator, Scott Adams. Newspapers across the country, including The Union, dropped the Dilbert cartoon strip after Mr. Adams made public remarks that were deemed racist. It seems Ms. Rebane is confusing freedom of speech with freedom from consequence. For example, you are free to use words to insult a friend in a moment of anger, but you’ll likely lose a friend. Also, Mr. Adams has not been charged with breaking a law due to this incident, so his First Amendment rights remain intact.
Brian Harter