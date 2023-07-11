The distressing situation in Rough and Ready, California highlights the urgent need for reform and innovative solutions to address escalating wildfire risks across the state. Residents in Nevada County consistently express fire protection as their primary concern, but the current system is broken and fails to provide adequate safety measures.

Communities like Rough and Ready cannot be dismissed as trivial matters. We must challenge the complacency of our leaders and question why they continue to do the same thing and expect a different outcome. Insanity. The prevailing status quo leaves us vulnerable and ill-prepared, and this needs to change.