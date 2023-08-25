All I read is negative speculation on the proposed mine. I will give to you the facts and the truth as a former miner, timberman and a Korean Vet who has lived here 65 years.

The articles in The Union about the mine and the impact on the environment and well water is speculation at this point. You can take it from me, as a miner. I have been there, in the tunnels working in the mines.

Bob Walker has lived in Nevada County since 1957 and has spent his entire career as a Timberman and Miner of large operations.