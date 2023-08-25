All I read is negative speculation on the proposed mine. I will give to you the facts and the truth as a former miner, timberman and a Korean Vet who has lived here 65 years.
The articles in The Union about the mine and the impact on the environment and well water is speculation at this point. You can take it from me, as a miner. I have been there, in the tunnels working in the mines.
It would be a big mistake to not allow the mines to operate. A mine would be a tremendous asset to the county as long as reasonable laws and regulations are set forth and adhered to.
If there is a well water issue the mining company will need to rectify it. There is always a resolution no matter what the issue arises.
There are hundreds of new homes being built in our area
New homes equals two cars per home, water for bathing, flushing toilets and watering yards. There is far more water usage in the new homes, than would be used in mining. The people that are worried about their wells going dry-doesn’t that mean that these folks are already into the mines property? The mines mineral rights go down 150 feet. This is in your deed to your property.
Regarding the rock in the mines, whatever the rock is, the mining company will find a use for it. The rock they haul out should go to a crusher and then people would use it for construction for all these new homes coming in, the highways and driveways because it is a usable product. Crushed mine rock is a product that is sharp all the way around and will stay in one spot. River aggregate has a round part and it is always trying to find its way back to the river, it will not stay in the same spot.
We need more Peace Officers and fire protection for our area. We do not have enough as it is. The mine would fund these positions.
How many people that are opposed to the mine have gold rings, gold teeth, trinkets, computers, and use cell phones with parts that came from a mine? Gold is a very good element. It is a marvelous electrical conductor that is hard to corrode, that is why it is used in the electronic industry. This gold is coming from somewhere, why not from our community, the benefits out weight the bad.
The mines are very safe, even more safe than driving on Nevada County roads. They are ruled by MSHA, which is federally regulated, not state regulated and they are tough! Inspectors come into the mine and check your work and they mean business.
Being an Industrial Electrician my cords had to have ‘MSHA’ on them. They had to be approved because of the caps for blasting. It had to say MSHA or you had to take them out for safety. The government stops mining if any issues arise, it is regulated. They will shut you down and red flag you. I was very strict when I worked in the mines.
I don’t know of anyone that worked the mines that died because they worked the mines. I didn’t die or become ill because I worked in the mines and I am still pretty darn healthy.
The history of Nevada County and Grass Valley, state that there was no Great Depression in Nevada County because of the mining, that is a known fact.
Don’t let Grass Valley become ‘Asphalt Valley’. There was a survey taken and 85 percent of the people in Nevada County are from Los Angeles and San Francisco areas. No experience, just speculation.
Our area flourished with what the mines were able to supply. You have to look at all of those pretty homes that were built during The Depression when the rest of the country was dying. This community did not know there was a Depression. It is well noted!
I wish to thank all the ladies and men that I worked with in the mining and timber industry. May the good Lord bless you and your families.
Bob Walker has lived in Nevada County since 1957 and has spent his entire career as a Timberman and Miner of large operations.