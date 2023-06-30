After reading the column by Tom Durkin (Horses and AI rising, The Union 06/08) followed by The Union in a second mention (The way of the horse: The benefits of the Equine Experience, The Union 06/16) , it sparked my interest.
I went with my dog as we both suffered a couple of drama situations that were weighing heavily on us. We went, sat in a field with Stormy taking in the sites, smells and sounds. This in itself was soothing. Seeking mindfully we were transformed. Next we went to another pasture where we waited for the horses to approach us. Not having any idea how my dog would respond, then she was calm and smelled the horses and the horses smelled her.