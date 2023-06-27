In Pauli Halstead’s recent editorial (The Union, Ideas & Opinions 06/16 — Pauli Halstead: Measure V: The FPPC and Nevada County’s potential illegal use of public funds) she made the false claim that the Nevada County Board of Supervisors didn’t direct County staff to prepare Measure V. Nothing could be further from the truth.

We know, because we attended the Board’s Annual Workshop in January 2020 as representatives of the Nevada County Coalition of Firewise Communities. We were there when the Board directed staff to develop a “public safety evacuation and hazardous vegetation reduction tax measure to submit to the voters in November 2020.”

Bob Long and Susan Rogers are the former Chair and Vice Chair of the all-volunteer Nevada County Coalition of Firewise Communities (www.NCCoalitionFWC.com).