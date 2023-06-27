In Pauli Halstead’s recent editorial (The Union, Ideas & Opinions 06/16 — Pauli Halstead: Measure V: The FPPC and Nevada County’s potential illegal use of public funds) she made the false claim that the Nevada County Board of Supervisors didn’t direct County staff to prepare Measure V. Nothing could be further from the truth.
We know, because we attended the Board’s Annual Workshop in January 2020 as representatives of the Nevada County Coalition of Firewise Communities. We were there when the Board directed staff to develop a “public safety evacuation and hazardous vegetation reduction tax measure to submit to the voters in November 2020.”
This crystal-clear direction followed the County Office of Emergency Services presentation outlining a 5-point plan that responded to the Firewise Communities’ long-standing requests for safer evacuation routes, hazardous fuel reduction, early warning systems, defensible space programs, and more.
We know, because we were in the room two years later – after the Jones Fire and the River Fire – when the Board again directed staff to listen to the community and develop and fund a responsive plan to improve safety. So what if that second directive did not specify a “tax initiative”? As Halstead herself noted, the board requested a “sustainable funding strategy.” And guess what the ONLY sustainable funding strategy available to governments is? It’s monies that keep coming in, every day or year, from a tax that citizens might choose to impose upon themselves. State and federal grants (which are themselves taxpayer dollars) are both untimely and unreliable, as demonstrated repeatedly with data collected by county staff.
We know, because we were in the Board Chambers on August 9, 2022, when the Board voted 4 to 1 to put Measure V on the ballot and let the voters decide.
We applaud the Board’s and the staff’s commitment to community outreach and public education about Measure V. Staff engaged monthly with our Coalition – and visited dozens of our Firewise member groups in their respective neighborhoods. In those meetings, a county representative stated the facts of how Measure V funds would be spent (that’s called education and transparency), and then a volunteer Measure V campaign representative gave a pitch as to why he or she thought people should vote for it. We know because we were at many of these meetings.
While Halstead apparently sees herself as a watchdog on county spending for many different issues, we believe her efforts to impugn County staff on this issue are seriously misguided. Anyone Nevada Countian who is paying attention knows that the Board of Supervisor and staff are determined to do all they can to protect our homes and neighborhoods. Halstead should remember the adage, You Have to Spend Money to Make Money. The County tried its best to legitimately support the creation of a sustainable, long-term funding stream for wildfire prevention and preparedness, but The People weren’t ready to pay for it.
It’s going to be a long, hot fire season. We hope your Go Bag is packed.
Bob Long and Susan Rogers are the former Chair and Vice Chair of the all-volunteer Nevada County Coalition of Firewise Communities (www.NCCoalitionFWC.com).