In his famously self-deprecating speech on a Gettysburg battlefield still punctuated with hastily dug graves, and following one of the most memorable set-tos of the Civil War, Abe Lincoln opined that future generations would “little note nor long remember” the worshipful words he spoke that day. People remembered, of course.
By 1877, Lincoln was long gone, which was too bad. He would have doubtless had some choice observations to make about a culture-changing election that took place that year.
The election of 1877 was of singular historical importance to the county we live in today. Strangely, sadly, few people now know of, much less appreciate, the game-changing election tampering that took place.
Sixteen years earlier, in 1861, a growing outrage in America over slavery resulted in our nation reluctantly turning to gunpowder and grapeshot in a last-ditch effort to secure the “more perfect union” advertised in the Preamble. Lincoln himself was a casualty of that war, martyred only days before the war’s official end.
Every school child knows all this, of course (one hopes), and is aware that the war was fought to free the enslaved. They may or may ot know that over 360,000 Union soldiers were killed in that brutal bloodletting, and that 258,000 rebel troops likewise lost their lives, for an astounding death total far exceeding half a million souls.
Somehow, the blessings of liberty for black Americans – the singular raison d’etre of all the epic violence, most would assert – remained an elusive goal long after the Confederate military waved the white flag.
Amazingly, gains won with the blood, sweat and tears on the Civil War battlefields were bartered away in their entirety less than a dozen years later, in an outrageous backroom deal struck between grasping politicians.
The presidential election of 1877 ended in a dead heat between Republican Rutherford B. Hayes and the Democrat, Samuel Tilden. Neither Hayes (from Ohio) nor Tilden (from New York) was the least bit disposed to slavery, nor racism in general. But Tilden’s Democratic Party was where the Southern planters made their political stand.
The task of naming the next president was kicked over to the House. After multiple ballots failed to produce a clear winner, a handful of slavery-sympathetic congressional Dixiecrats quietly approached Team Hayes and placed an offer on the table: they would deliver the presidency to the Republican in exchange for a commitment by the North to immediately exit the occupied territory of the former Confederacy, taking the Union Army troops with them. It was the sort of deal the Devil himself would have been proud to broker.
Hayes accepted the offer without hesitation and became the 19th president of the United States. Consistent with the deal, he immediately set about recasting America’s post-War future in a surprising and problematic new direction.
The shooting over, the Army of the Potomac was chomping at the bit to pack up its gear and head home. The newly-minted President Hayes cheerfully obliged. Sending the troops home was in fact the first orders of business of his administration, the Army’s immediate reposting being the centerpiece of the deal that just got him elected.
Once the blue-coats had Congress pass a law – the Posse Comitatus Act – specifically aimed at preventing federal troops from ever again intervening in Southern affairs, not even to protect African-American voters from harassment and intimidation. Especially not.
Unsurprisingly, immediately following the departure of the last Union soldier, the short-lived enjoyment by Southern blacks of once-unimaginable freedoms came to an abrupt end. Overnight, apartheid became the official order of the day across the entire South. And just like that, African-Americans were once again living, working, eating and breathing at the pleasure of their white “betters.” This would be the norm for the next nine decades, with America’s racial divisions hardening more and more with each passing year, and racists on both sides of the skin color divide becoming ever more entrenched. Not until Lyndon Johnson took the civil rights bull by the horns, in the mid-1960s, and made discrimination flat out illegal, did Americans begin to come to grips with a metastasizing race-based crisis in our midst.
Abraham Lincoln would have wept to see his victorious Union reduced to collaborating with the unreconstructed racists of the rebellious South. And cried aloud to know where that would lead.