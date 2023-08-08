Hello, Patriots!
Bring your American flag and your signage as we gather for a PEACEFUL PROTEST in opposition of Adam Shifty Schiff, who will be appearing at the Center for the Arts in Grass Valley Tuesday, August 8th.
Hello, Patriots!
Bring your American flag and your signage as we gather for a PEACEFUL PROTEST in opposition of Adam Shifty Schiff, who will be appearing at the Center for the Arts in Grass Valley Tuesday, August 8th.
• Doors open at 6pm
• Event runs from 6:30-8pm
Gather ACROSS THE STREET from the Center for the Arts by 6pm on W. Main Street.
No Violence or Vandalism will be tolerated under any circumstances.
Please spread the word and encourage your fellow Patriots to join us. Extra waters to share are appreciated if anyone is able to bring them. We will have extra flags available for anyone who needs them.
Thank you, all. Please remember that we are gathering PEACEFULLY to convey a message to and about Adam Schiff and his corrupt behaviors. Nothing more. We will rise above antagonistic comments or threats from those who support him by maintaining our composure and responding with kindness or not at all. We implore you to pray for our enemies and for the safety of everyone who attends tomorrow. Thank you.
Gratefully,
Bethany Denkers and Byron Jones, Founders of Back the Blue Nevada County
