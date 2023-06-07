I woke up around 2:30 in the morning the other day. I had dreamed that I was getting on a train in Colfax, when this voice told me I had to get a message out. The following is that message:
We’ve got to get Christianity back to us. We’ve got to save our nation.
One of my biggest concerns right now is our education system. They have infiltrated our schools. Kids aren’t learning reading, writing and arithmetic. They are learning sexual orientation in schools as young as kindergarten, and gender changes in middle school or earlier.
I’m very concerned about what’s happening and I want to reach young parents. I want them to get involved with their school, monitor their school boards and maybe get involved with their school board. Get involved in your community. It all starts with community. We’ve got to keep American free and peaceful.
If the education system doesn’t change the kids, the drug cartel will.
Crime. Who’s great idea was it to defund the police? The morale in the police department is very low. When they do do their job, the justice department does not back them. George Soros owns our DAs and justice department. We have no justice department for us.
Open borders. We have 6 million people in our country and we don’t know who they are. Some are murders, rapists and child traffickers. Some are dangerous. We are a nation of immigrants, but not like this.
The next thing we’ve lost is our elections. Since Nancy Pelosi left we now have the records that the CIA and FBI was directly and indirectly involved in our elections. They are suppose to be our protectors. So we don’t have safe elections and we don’t have an FBI for us. That’s the last freedom we have, is a free election.
Power and greed, that has been with us since the beginning of time. It’s with us right now, fueled but the deep-far-left.
One more thought: Why is China buying American farmland? And why does China have spy balloons flying around spying on us?
My generation rested after WWII. We rested and we were asleep at the switch. About 60 years ago, there was some rumbling about Russia. I can’t remember the name of the book, but one of the Russian hierarchy said “We’re going to get America from within.” That has always stuck with me. Of course, at that time I thought they meant with drugs. Since then, they have infiltrated our schools, affected our food supply and our media. We don’t have real news anymore, all we have are opinions by certain news media. So, as a result, we sit around eating processed foods with too much sugar — it starts with sugar added to baby formula — and all our information comes from a little, wireless thing in our hands full of misinformation. We are a nation of undernourished and uneducated people. They are moving in on us and we need to wake up. Otherwise we are going to lose our freedoms.
I was a senior in high school when Pearl Harbor was hit. It changed our lives. I worked during the war. We defeated Hitler and Hirohito. Then we went to sleep.
I worked in war-work (during World War II). I was a lumber hammer. (I was not a Rosie Riveter.) I stacked lumber, we put lumber on sticks to dry and we sent it to the South Pacific to build shelter for our sailors stationed in the South Pacific. My husband was stationed in the South Pacific.
I want to get the message out so others can pick it up.
Thank you for listening. Please help me get this message out and together with the help of God we can save our country. We must save our country, our children and our freedom. God bless America.