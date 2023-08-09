The mural on the western facing wall of the new Target store in the McKnight Crossing Shopping Center in Grass Valley is beyond beautiful. It honors Wolf Creek as one of the jewels of our community and highlights the many features of the creek that make it such a rich and vibrant waterway as it runs right through the center of town: various woodpeckers on an old snag, a wood duck, a spotted owl, endangered flannel bush, a yellow breasted chat (look it up), and a California sister butterfly, are beautifully rendered. There are also the acorn grinding rocks used by the Nisenan people, the original inhabitants of this land, who honored Wolf Creek and named it Daspah Seyo. It is a mural that depicts the “life force of Grass Valley” as one member of the Wolf Creek Community Alliance, remarked. We owe the muralists, Sarah Coleman and her assistant, Forest Aliya, our thanks for this dynamic artwork that honors the diversity of our environment and hope that this great addition to one corner of Grass Valley will encourage a whole lot more of the same.