Mr Boardmans' article points out a real problem:
It is not easy to get all the facts and present them clearly.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Mr Boardmans' article points out a real problem:
It is not easy to get all the facts and present them clearly.
‘It is easy to write so readers can understand -
it is very difficult to write so readers cannot misunderstand”
Did the family of Sgt Gee need to pay $60,000 to send her body from Roseville to Arlington?
Mr Boardman stated “NO! The Pentagon policy - shipping at no cost to the family”.
Actually, Boardman stated “an anonymous veteran agreed to pick-up the cost” of an upfront payment.
Pentagon “reimbursement” when it arrived, had not eliminated the requirement for the up-front cost.
The Sargents family needed to find and pay $60,000 or there would not have been any shipment.
Should Kiley have pointed out that maybe the Pentagon policy should be changed?
Isn’t that his job?
Art Krugler, Grass Valley
Live scanner feed here: