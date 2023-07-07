Our planet is occupied by parasites, Virtually every life form on earth depends on killing and consuming other life forms. Our vegetarian, P.E.T.A. and vegan friends are guilty of this too. I, with my own eyes, have seen thousands of innocent baby carrots crammed into plastic bags awaiting their fate as fuel and their eventual conversion to manure. Imagine the plight of mother carrots and their offspring are torn from their beds and taken away for consumption. I think it’s time for our vegetarian, P.E.T.A. and vegan friends to admit that they are as guilty as us carnivores. If you can’t, try eating dirt or rocks. If that doesn’t work, feel free to rejoin the rest of the parasites.
I think we can all agree that a warming cycle is now ongoing on our planet. The only things in question are the causes of this warming. In the previous billions of years there have been many cycles of extreme warming and cooling. Part of the cause has been the movement of tectonic plates as they ride on the volcanic mantle under the surface. These movements affect the movement of the oceans and make drastic changes in the weather that affect us all. The main determiner of global warming is the variation in the earth’s orbit. Occasionally the earth’s orbit changes and becomes more elliptic. This action takes the earth farther away from the sun and cools the planet. When this happens ice forms and as a result the oceans recede. In the last Ice Age the entire Northern Hemisphere was covered with ice. Even our beloved California was covered with a mile deep sheet of ice. Eventually the earth’s orbit returned to a rounder shape and, gasp, a warming trend started and the ice started to melt.
We are now in the middle of this warming cycle. All these changes happened before there was the worry of a hole in the ozone Layer, flatulent cattle, diesel trucks or SUVs. We will continue to warm until another elliptical cycle begins again. I feel that our green friends may benefit from the study of geology and earth’s natural history. I think Sweden’s Little Greta-Goddie-two-shoes should spend some time in the university to study these events and their effects before pouting and squinting and pointing her bony finger at the rest of us.
I agree that we humans have soiled our nest. We plunder the earth for its elements, we ravage our forests for the wood for our shelter. I also realize that we are doing better in our stewardship of the land and we will continue to improve. These things we have done are a mere nuisance to the earth and no amount of electric cars will really change our future here on the planet. There will be ice and there will be warming and eventually this will all be moot. Eventually the sun’s fuel supply will begin to run out. When this happens its gravity will decrease and it will slowly start to enlarge. Eventually it will become a red giant and its expansion will swallow all the planets including the earth. When that happens we will be consumed and eventually we will become space manure.
Rick de Knoop, Grass Valley