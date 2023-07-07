The Earth

Our planet is occupied by parasites, Virtually every life form on earth depends on killing and consuming other life forms. Our vegetarian, P.E.T.A. and vegan friends are guilty of this too. I, with my own eyes, have seen thousands of innocent baby carrots crammed into plastic bags awaiting their fate as fuel and their eventual conversion to manure. Imagine the plight of mother carrots and their offspring are torn from their beds and taken away for consumption. I think it’s time for our vegetarian, P.E.T.A. and vegan friends to admit that they are as guilty as us carnivores. If you can’t, try eating dirt or rocks. If that doesn’t work, feel free to rejoin the rest of the parasites.

Rick de Knoop, Grass Valley