I was a small child on August 6, 1945. Later, in high school, I read Hiroshima Diary, Hiroshima and the less popular book Nagasaki....less popular, shall we take a moment to pause? Hiroshima was bombed at 8:15 AM on August 6. No one seems to remember the time for Nagasaki. I finally googled it…Nagasaki was bombed at 11:02AM, on August 9. Were the people of Nagasaki forgotten since after all they were not the premier event? Grotesquely nicknamed Little Boy and Fat Man, the payloads delivered unspeakable horror to TWO cities.
Years later, I viewed a documentary entitled “Hiroshima”: BBC History World War II.
This important documentary examines BOTH sides: the Air Force crew of the Enola Gay, the sitting president, Truman and the brainiacs of the Manhattan project and the other side: the Japan war council, and the people of Hiroshima. It is a moment to moment account of before, during and after dropping of the atomic bomb. It is strong and difficult to watch. However, the stories of the survivors are worth every moment, survivors with genetic anomalies never really mentioned in any press.
So many people want to turn away from the impossible to comprehend and self-medicate with mundane reality programs or sitcoms. THIS was a reality program in the true sense of reality.
Almost eight decades later, we are still impacted by the threat of nuclear war; but this WAS nuclear war. All the diatribe about preventing nuclear war? It already began on August 6, 1945 at 8:15AM and reprised itself on August 9, 1945.
Somewhere out there is a moment in time that should be honored. I’ll light my candle and say a prayer and hang an origami crane in the window in memory of a little Japanese girl who died of radiation induced cancer before she could finish her thousand cranes. People aligned to make those cranes for her. I suggest that we all take a moment and bless those that survived those awful days in 1945 and those that died instantly or slowly in the dawn of the nuclear age. Did we save lives? yes. Did we take lives? The count is still undetermined.
The rest of the folks that would rather avoid such hard to handle points in history, can walk on. I will pause in profound respect. I make no bones about being profoundly anti War, and Anti Nuke, but I realize, that it was complex. WW2 was a time of wickedness on both European and Japanese fronts with megalomaniacs at the helm. Japan was intriguing because besides the Emperor being considered Divine, their very lifestyle and custom of non-surrender determined their destiny. The supreme commander who would not surrender, committed hare kare shortly after the armistice was signed. Pity. He could have surrendered a few days earlier, still killed himself in some honorific ritual and saved hundreds of thousands of lives. Or would it have changed this dark chapter?
In the echoes of history, who will take responsibility for this enormous loss? When asked for his thoughts on the birth of the nuclear age, Albert Einstein quietly responded. “We have changed all save our mode of thinking and therefore we drift toward unparalleled catastrophe.
Hollywood’s latest blockbuster, Oppenheimer, portrayed the troubled sequences of science crashing the party of invention to stop a war or win a race of destruction?
Oppenheimer, Teller, and the Potsdam conference as well as the spies who turned over info to the Soviets, aside: has anyone stopped to remember the civilians of Hiroshima and Nagasaki or are “we” still convinced we did the right thing and saved American and Japanese lives???? What about it stopping “the” war? What about the rest of the serial wars that continue?
Sorry if I’m a buzz kill, but have we learned anything? I’m getting fairly “long in the tooth”, and I haven’t seen one day without war somewhere for whatever reason.
Somewhere out there are those who lost lives in a mushroom cloud of speculation.