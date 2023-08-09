I was a small child on August 6, 1945. Later, in high school, I read Hiroshima Diary, Hiroshima and the less popular book Nagasaki....less popular, shall we take a moment to pause? Hiroshima was bombed at 8:15 AM on August 6. No one seems to remember the time for Nagasaki. I finally googled it…Nagasaki was bombed at 11:02AM, on August 9. Were the people of Nagasaki forgotten since after all they were not the premier event? Grotesquely nicknamed Little Boy and Fat Man, the payloads delivered unspeakable horror to TWO cities.

Years later, I viewed a documentary entitled “Hiroshima”: BBC History World War II.

G.A. Lennon, Dutch Flat