If you are wondering how a country so divided could ever come together, the answer is: education. We may disagree on politics and social issues, but choosing to live in the US indicates a fundamental shared support for freedom.
When John Adams declared that youth need to be “educated in the principles of freedom”, he nailed, with laser precision, the key ingredient to unifying and preserving the United States of America.
Communicating shared goals depends upon competency in reading and writing.
If we can’t see eye to eye on developing basic skills through social/environmental issues, a tentative agreement could focus towards the elements that united this Country in the first place. A truly inclusive education prepares every student to:
Define fundamental elements of freedom.
Think critically and communicate ideas effectively.
Articulate basic tenets of the US Constitution.
Develop competency in logic, language arts, science, visual/performing arts, history, and math.
Describe basic elements of US governance (separation of powers: judicial, executive, legislative).
Serve as self-governing leaders, dedicated to assisting others at home and in the community to discover and achieve personal goals.
Relate key historical events, beginning with Mesopotamia.
Identify universal, timeless themes from cultures around the world including: defend goodness, seek wisdom, respect others, recognize hallmarks of a “good” life, avoid negative consequences, and foster truth.
We owe it to ourselves and generations yet unborn to ensure that our local schools prepare citizen leaders, equipped to see “beyond the years.”
Or, we could wait, as Solzhenitsyn warned, until footsteps come pounding up to our separate doors. Let freedom ring!
Valrie Jensen, Grass Valley