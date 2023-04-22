Reading all of the concerned responses from Herb Lindberg that he whispered in thier ears turns out to be a sucker magnet. According to an obituary he died in 2021.
So who is the pretend Herb who shared the wisdom of the world in 6 five minute videos? He makes the assertion that wind and solar are causing devastation, what devastation? He leads readers to believe besides mining, milling, rod making, plant operations and depleted rod storage all is fine? Look at 3 Mile Island and the lie that nothing happened, Hershey has had to move production of chocolates as radiation was becoming a bigger problem. most of the reactors used today are GE Mark 2 pressurized steam generators as Fukushima reactors were. GE had a load of engineers quit because the model was prone to problems and there are no nuclear reactors of a safer design being built with new tech. Then locally right wingers continue to lie and bellyache about county workers working remotely avoiding the Rebanes and Roots and other disruptors who being polite is a sign of weakness. They promote the Moms for Liberty, what liberty? Is it to let citizens, mainly women, decide what goes on inside them? Or is the hallowed liberty one of sticking their noses in other's business? All of the right crow about fighting wokeism being completely different? opposite? The opposite of awake is asleep/unconscious.