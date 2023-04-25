In her letter to the editor on 4/22, Jo Ann Rebane complained, “We need a vehicle where differing opinions can be expressed without threats or being labeled misinformation, lies, or conspiracy theories.” No, we don’t need a vehicle that allows misinformation, lies, or conspiracy theories to be promulgated. This would defeat the purpose of this newspaper, which does encourage differing opinions – as long as they’re based on provable facts and verifiable information. If Ms. Rebane wants a vehicle that will spread misinformation, lies, or conspiracy theories, the new publication Sierra Thread should be happy to indulge her desire.
Tom Durkin, Nevada County