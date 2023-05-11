My whole career has been built on doing things I never would have done if I really knew how hard they were going to be.
Mostly recently, it’s been applying for an Upstate California Creative Corps grant to try to commit some social justice for homeless people and folks who live in alternative (illegal) housing.
Social justice can get expensive, so I partnered with Sierra Roots, a community nonprofit serving homeless people, so we could ask for more money.
I persuaded the board of directors to let me write a grant for them to hire me to create the Sierra Roots/No Place to Go Project. We would make a documentary and run a public awareness campaign on the dual homeless/housing crisis in Nevada County – and what can be done about it.
Having nothing to lose and everything to gain, board members Susan Rice, Dianne Weichel and Nick Wilczek voted unanimously to let me apply for the grant on their behalf.
I thought I wouldn’t need help writing the application, but they thought I would – and they were right.
Accountants count
Kathy Ferguson is Sierra Roots’ accountant. Kathy has more than 30 years’ experience and has master’s degrees in accountancy and public administration. She’s an old pro with grants.
Me? I hadn’t written a serious budget in 40 years. What the hell, I knew how to put together an Excel spreadsheet. How hard could it be?
Kathy saved my ass. She looked over my budget and very politely and professionally took care of business. Little things like workers comp and taxes, and she had astute advice on things I hadn’t – and probably wouldn’t – have thought of.
The only thing that interfered with our working relationship was me not being able to give her a big thank-you hug when we filed the application at 12:34 p.m., April 28 – 11 hours and 25 minutes before deadline.
Kathy lives in Michigan. We did it all very efficiently with Zoom and internet.
Truth to power
I am also grateful for the letter the Chair of the Board of Supervisors Ed Scofield wrote in support of the Sierra Roots/No Place to Go Project.
In January, Supervisor Ed Scofield called me out at the Board of Supervisors workshop as someone to consult with about innovative housing options.
He was serious. So far, we’ve had a long lunch at Tofanelli’s, a sidebar at an Economic Resource Council meeting on housing, and an hour-long work session at Rood Center.
It’s fun when you speak truth to power, and power takes notes. Our next meeting will be with staff.
Neither Ed or I expected to like each other, but we’ve connected, and that’s been a pleasant surprise for both of us. I think our mutual respect will stand us in good stead as we discuss proactive ways of mitigating homelessness and the lack of housing.
In gratitude
No one gets out of homelessness by themselves. And no one can write a competitive grant application about homelessness and alternative housing without the assistance of other people.
My mentor, Don Rogers, the former publisher of The Union and now the hotshot editor of the Aspen Times, wrote a wonderful letter of reference. Two years ago, Don gave me a break as a columnist – and let me run with it. None of this would be happening if Don hadn’t trusted me.
And I have other mentors, Grass Valley City Councilmember Bob Branstrom, retired building inspector Guarionex Delgado, and still not-retired engineer Art Krugler. Bob is not afraid to challenge me, and I need that. Guari is a man with a compassionate heart who understands building codes are meant to serve people, not punish them. Art has interesting designs for tiny homes.
And Katherine Doolittle holds a special honor as a mentor. I bribed her over a burger and beer at Crazy Horse to organize Home Path, a citizen initiative for a safe-ground camp for chronically homeless people. Home Path is a viable organization today because of Katherine. I have a lot to learn from her.
And I owe special thank yous to Executive Director Eliza Tudor and Diana Arbex of the Nevada County Arts Council (the administering organization for the grant) for answering all my questions and guiding me through a process that was much harder than I thought it would be.
Learning experiences
My so-called career has been based on my ability to write my way into – and succeed – at jobs and genres I wasn’t trained for.
If we get this grant, it will be yet another challenge. I know it’s going to be harder than I’ve imagined, but that’s never stopped me before.
If we don’t get the grant, it was still worth the effort. I am still grateful to the people who helped me. And I’ll still be working for social justice for my people.