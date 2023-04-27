Tom Durkin

 File photo

Homelessness is not a crime. So why are we herding homeless people into camps that look like outdoor jails?

We only need look as far as Auburn to see: Vacant lot covered in gravel. Surrounded by chain-link fence. Row after regimented row of identical dwelling units all facing the same direction. Porta Potties lined up on one side of the compound. Nearby water faucets. Warehoused humans. Refugees in their own country. Prisoners?

