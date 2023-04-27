Homelessness is not a crime. So why are we herding homeless people into camps that look like outdoor jails?
We only need look as far as Auburn to see: Vacant lot covered in gravel. Surrounded by chain-link fence. Row after regimented row of identical dwelling units all facing the same direction. Porta Potties lined up on one side of the compound. Nearby water faucets. Warehoused humans. Refugees in their own country. Prisoners?
It’s an insult to housing to call these bunks-in-boxes tiny houses and an insult to community to call these villages.
Camps like these are what happens when free enterprise and government fail to provide enough affordable housing.
In order to get people off the streets, these camps are being built in the guise of benevolent, humanitarian concern. I know for certain that the boots-on-the-ground folks genuinely care about the people behind the chain link fence.
But for some power brokers, these camps are the key to having the legal power to sweep the streets clean of inconvenient people as cheaply as possible.
Martin v boise
In 2018, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled in the 2009 lawsuit Martin et al. v City of Boise, Idaho that government entities cannot enforce anti-camping ordinances on public land if there are not enough shelter beds for the local homeless population.
In 2019, Boise appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court. In a strange decision, the court refused to consider the appeal without saying why.
Thus, the nine states in the Ninth Circuit’s jurisdiction (Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Washington) have experienced an overwhelming explosion of homeless encampments.
Last July, Tennessee, which is not under the Ninth Circuit’s authority, made it a felony, punishable by up to six years in prison, to camp public land. Not surprisingly, the American Civil Liberties Union is challenging this heartless law.
safe camp or outdoor jail?
When Pauli Halstead first proposed a safe-ground camp to the Nevada County Continuum of Care Shelter Committee in 2018, my first reaction was mixed: It sounds like a good idea, but it could turn into an outdoor prison.
The CoC dismissed the idea several times, and both Halstead and I left the committee in frustration
I suppressed my doubts, and over the years I began to promote the safe-camp idea in my columns. Two years ago, the idea began to gain traction. The group Home Path was formed. Halstead and I are co-founders although we both left for different reasons.
I felt the group was moving too slowly. So, as they say in Hollywood, I went into independent production with the No Place to Go Video Project.
On and off for the last year, I’ve been recording interviews with homeless people who come to Thursday lunches hosted by Sierra Roots, a nonprofit serving homeless people from the streets and camps. The videos are designed to support Home Path by showing the community the humanity of the people who might be living there.
During this same time, a homeless camp was built in Chico, and one just opened in Auburn – and my worst fears are being realized. These are not safe-ground camps. They are nascent detention camps. A promotional video for the Auburn camp even features a probation officer.
How long before judges and district attorneys start stipulating that homeless people must stay in a camp as a condition of probation? That’s basically trading an indoor cell or an outdoor one.
Who would enforce that?
As originally conceived, the Home Path camp was intended to be a warm and welcoming place – a low-barrier place (no searches, no testing) people would want to come to, not have to go to. I can only hope Home Path sticks to the original plan, because the homeless people I speak to are telling me they would not voluntarily go to a camp like Chico or Auburn.
And I would not support such a camp.
what’s the crime?
Once these camps are big enough to guarantee a bed in a box for everybody per Martin v. Boise, the streets and public property will be swept clean. People found camping on public property would be fined and arrested the same as if caught camping on private property. They would be given the choice of jail or Camp Detention.
And once the streets and parks are cleared, possibly with the “help” of California National Guard troops in the cities, the public perception will be that the homeless problem has been “solved,” and there is no need for low-income and affordable housing.
Homelessness is not a crime. The crime is our society letting it happen. The crime is herding people into pens like cattle. We can – and must – do better.